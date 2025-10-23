YOYI TECH Made its Debut at ITB Asia, Leading a New Revolution in Travel Marketing with its AI Agent Matrix

YOYI TECH showcased its AI omnichannel marketing competence at the ITB Asia travel trade show in Singapore from Oct 15-17.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 15 to 17, ITB Asia—the leading B2B travel industry event in Asia—took place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. As the largest and most influential travel trade show in the Asia-Pacific region, this year’s ITB Asia gathered thousands of global airlines, hotels, destinations, travel tech companies, and industry buyers to explore the digital future of tourism. YOYI TECH was invited to participate and set up an AI-driven omnichannel marketing themed booth in the Travel Tech Asia zone. In addition, Andy NG, Managing Director of YOYI TECH's International Business, delivered a keynote speech at the Travel Tech Forum, sharing insights on how travel brands can achieve intelligent marketing transformation in the era of AI.

As a dedicated practitioner of AI omnichannel marketing, YOYI TECH leverages its tech-driven approach to build a comprehensive intelligent product matrix anchored by the Compass AI Platform. This matrix covers five core agents—Insight, Strategy, Content, Operations, and GEO—creating a closed-loop technological architecture that spans the entire marketing journey.

With deep expertise in AI-powered semantic understanding, predictive analytics, and multi-channel data integration, YOYI TECH has successfully partnered with leading travel industry players—including hotels, resorts, airlines, and cruise lines—to help them build intelligent marketing systems. These systems integrate user insight, content generation, cross-channel engagement, and performance tracking to drive sustainable business growth.

During the exhibition, YOYI TECH’s booth, located close to the main Travel Tech Asia stage, attracted a continuous flow of visitors and frequent inquiries. Representatives from international hotel groups, destination marketing organizations, and tech partners engaged in in-depth discussions with the YOYI TECH team. They explored the application potential of AI agents in addressing key industry pain points—such as low user reach efficiency, lengthy content creation cycles, high data fragmentation, and challenges in managing AI-generated brand information—focusing on how these solutions can enhance booking conversions, strengthen brand image, and streamline AI brand management.

At the ITB Asia Travel Tech Forum, Andy Ng from YOYI TECH delivered a keynote presentation titled "Decoding China’s Tourists with AI & Big Data: Trends, Behaviours & Market Landscape", systematically outlining emerging trends in China’s outbound tourism market and intelligent marketing solutions to global tourism industry players.

China's outbound tourist arrivals have rebounded to 120 million in 2025. Citing data from YOYI TECH's first-party DMP, Andy Ng highlighted that the 30-44 age demographic constitutes 53% of Chinese outbound travelers, emerging as the core consumption force. Notably, high-spending travelers show stronger preference for shopping at duty-free stores (41%) and brand flagship stores (26%), with search keywords concentrated in luxury brands, premium hotels, and airline services—reflecting a pronounced demand for premium experiences.

In response to these characteristics, YOYI TECH integrates diverse data sources—including carrier data, social content, and transaction behaviors—to establish a three-tier traveler identification system spanning high-intent (users who have searched for flights, hotels, and destination guides), mid-intent (those browsing travel-related content), and low-intent (general interest audiences). Leveraging AI predictive models, the system accurately estimates users’ travel windows within the next 3–6 months. Once user behavior aligns with the model’s threshold, they are incorporated into the target audience.

Furthermore, as AI-powered search gradually replaces traditional query methods, a fundamental shift has occurred in how travelers access information. Faced with a new traffic landscape—where AI search platforms now engage 200 million daily active users—Andy highlighted the breakthrough application of YOYI GEO Agent. By leveraging AI Q&A monitoring and semantic parsing technologies, the GEO Agent continuously tracks and analyzes responses generated by large language models. This enables travel brands to enhance their share of voice, strengthen brand image, and ensure information accuracy within AI-generated answers—ultimately building brand influence at critical decision-making moments and capturing the new wave of AI-driven traffic.

At the implementation level, YOYI TECH leverages its programmatic platform covering 80% of China’s media inventory to drive synergistic growth in brand exposure and performance conversion for diverse travel industry clients. This is achieved through a mix of strategies including CTV splash ads, airport digital screens, video ads, display ads, and targeted social content distribution. Andy emphasized that in response to the continuously evolving travel consumption market, YOYI TECH will continue to harness its AI-powered agent matrix and omnichannel data capabilities to help international travel brands build next-generation intelligent marketing systems tailored to future consumers.

Moving forward, YOYI TECH will deepen its focus on AI-driven travel marketing scenarios and accelerate the global deployment of its AI agent solutions. Committed to becoming the most trusted technology partner for international travel enterprises in their digital transformation, YOYI TECH aims to jointly build a new ecosystem for intelligent, integrated, and sustainable travel marketing.

