YOYI TECH and Campbell Pacific Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Omnichannel Marketing Across APAC

The collaboration between YOYI TECH and Campbell Pacific Media aims to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of omnichannel advertising services.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOYI TECH, a leading MarTech innovator in China, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Campbell Pacific Media (CPM), a leading digital consultancy and AdTech reseller in the Asia Pacific region, specializing in driving the expansion of global businesses into and across all major APAC markets. This collaboration aims to improve the accessibility and effectiveness of omnichannel advertising and marketing services, delivering seamless brand experiences and impactful engagement with consumers.

YOYI TECH offers a robust suite of marketing technology products, including its proprietary DSP (Demand-Side Platform), DMP (Data Management Platform), CDP (Customer Data Platform), and MA (Marketing Automation Platform). Backed by coverage of over 80% of media inventory across China, YOYI TECH is widely recognized for its comprehensive programmatic advertising solutions and omnichannel marketing systems. These tools empower brands to connect meaningfully with over 1.09 billion mainland Chinese consumers, overseas Chinese communities, and Chinese outbound travelers.

Campbell Pacific Media brings more than two decades of digital marketing expertise, with a strong reputation for understanding the nuances of APAC markets and delivering compelling brand narratives through performance-driven campaign strategies. As part of the partnership, Campbell Pacific Media will leverage its extensive experience to design and execute cross-border expansion strategies tailored to businesses of all sizes.

“China remains one of the most valuable yet complex markets in the APAC region due to its evolving regulatory landscape, unique consumer behavior, and cultural dynamics,” said Andy Ng, Managing Director, APAC at YOYI TECH. “Through our partnership with Campbell Pacific Media, we aim to offer international brands seamless access to an advanced advertising infrastructure that blends local market expertise with AI-powered and data-driven marketing capabilities.”

This collaboration will provide global advertisers with premium access to YOYI TECH’s expansive data ecosystem, rich media inventory, and versatile ad formats, enabling precise and effective engagement with Chinese audiences. Powered by Campbell Pacific Media’s deep knowledge in expansion strategy, execution, branding and content development, the partnership ensures that campaigns are locally relevant, culturally sensitive, and fully compliant with advertising regulations across regions.

Caroline Campbell, CEO & Founder at Campbell Pacific Media, shared, “The Campbell Pacific Media team is excited to announce our new partnership with Yoyi Tech. Connecting with audiences in China is a top priority for many of the global and regional brands we work with—particularly within the travel and luxury sectors in Japan. This market remains one of the most challenging to penetrate, making strategic, data-driven approaches more crucial than ever. We believe this partnership will unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping global brands connect with APAC consumers—especially in the Chinese market—by creating campaigns that deeply resonate with target audiences and drive measurable business outcomes.

“This collaboration is about unlocking the potential of AI-powered digital marketing and cross-market consumer insights throughout the APAC region,” said Roy Zhou, CEO of YOYI TECH. “By integrating YOYI TECH’s cutting-edge technology and data assets with Campbell Pacific Media’s strategic expertise, we’re committed to delivering tailored, high-performing campaigns that meet the needs of today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

With exclusive inventory access, advanced targeting capabilities, AIGC-powered creatives, real-time performance optimization, and transparent measurement tools, YOYI TECH and Campbell Pacific Media are paving the way for global brands to achieve meaningful growth through AI-powered programmatic advertising and omnichannel strategies across the APAC region.

