YOYI TECH and Punch Digital Marketing Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Cross-Border Digital Growth

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly established partnership between YOYI TECH and Punch Digital Marketing aims to enhance cross-border omnichannel programmatic advertising between China and South Korea, bringing added value to global brands looking to expand in both markets.

YOYI TECH, a leading MarTech provider in China, offers self-developed products including DSP (demand-side platform), DMP (data management platform), CDP (customer data platform), MA (marketing automation platform), and advertising placement services. By joining forces with Punch Digital Marketing, a South Korean online advertising agency specializing in customized marketing strategies, this collaboration is set to simplify, optimize, and redefine digital marketing for international brands.

With access to over 80% of media inventories in China, YOYI TECH is widely recognized for its comprehensive programmatic advertising solutions and omnichannel marketing systems, enabling brands to effectively engage with 1.09 billion mainland Chinese consumers, overseas Chinese residents, and Chinese outbound tourists. At the same time, Punch Digital Marketing, known for its expertise in storytelling and high-performance campaign strategies, brings in-depth knowledge of the South Korean market, reinforcing the strength of this partnership.

"South Korea has long been a favored destination for Chinese consumers, thanks to its unique cultural appeal, including K-pop, Korean dramas, and beauty trends. The strong demand for South Korean products—spanning beauty, tourism, and fashion—presents ongoing business opportunities for deeper MarTech collaboration," said Andy Ng, Managing Director, APAC, YOYI TECH. "Our partnership with Punch Digital Marketing ensures that Korean advertisers can tap into a highly integrated advertising infrastructure that combines strategic insights, AI-driven solutions, and data intelligence to power growth-oriented marketing campaigns."

Through this collaboration, South Korean advertisers will gain premium access to YOYI TECH’s vast data ecosystem, extensive media inventory, and diverse advertising formats, allowing them to engage effectively with Chinese consumers. Backed by Punch Digital Marketing’s extensive experience in PPC, SEO, social media marketing, and content marketing, this partnership will provide brands with localized strategies tailored to the local market. Additionally, both parties will ensure that all advertising content adheres to regulatory standards, maintaining high-quality and compliant marketing campaigns.

"We're thrilled to join forces with YOYI TECH to revolutionize cross-border digital marketing for Korean brands. By combining our expertise with YOYI TECH's advanced technologies, we're dismantling barriers and forging a new path for Korean brands to connect with Chinese consumers through culturally relevant, data-driven campaigns that yield tangible results," said JK Song, CEO of Punch Digital Marketing.

The partnership highlights both sides’ commitment to connecting Korean brands with Chinese consumers, creating campaigns that deeply engage the target audience while driving conversion growth and enhancing customer satisfaction.

"This partnership reflects our shared vision of bridging the gap between Korean brands and Chinese consumers through strategic, data-driven campaigns," said Roy Zhou, CEO of YOYI TECH. "By combining YOYI TECH’s advanced technology and consumer insights with Punch Digital Marketing’s proven expertise, we are committed to delivering impactful, high-performance campaigns. Together, we aim to strengthen omnichannel storytelling and establish a dynamic Korea-China marketing ecosystem that attracts, inspires, and engages audiences across the region."

By offering exclusive inventory access, precision targeting, performance forecasting, and transparent measurement, YOYI TECH is dedicated to driving technology-powered growth in partnership with Punch Digital Marketing’s strategic marketing innovations.

This international collaboration marks a significant milestone in redefining cross-border digital marketing, leveraging AI-powered programmatic advertising and omnichannel marketing to help global brands achieve exceptional results in both China and South Korea.

For more information about YOYI TECH and its services, visit https://en.yoyi.com.cn/.

To explore Punch Digital Marketing’s offerings, visit https://punchkorea.com/.

