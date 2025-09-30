MicroSourcing Expands Global Footprint with First Latin American Service Delivery Center in Bogotá

MicroSourcing Leadership Team, Eagleview Technologies, and the Embassy of Colombia. MicroSourcing’s Bogotá hub marks a new chapter of growth and opportunity in Latin America.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSourcing, a global leader in offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions, announced it will officially open its first service delivery center in Latin America this November, at Colina Centro Empresarial, Bogotá. This milestone marks the company’s entry into the region, strengthening its global footprint and connecting clients with one of the most dynamic talent markets in the world.[Image from left to right] Atty. Juan Pablo Mejia Villar (Chargé d’Affairs – Embassy of Colombia to the Philippines), Atty. John Joenelle Nudo (VP Legal and Shared Services – MicroSourcing), Haidee Enriquez (CEO – MicroSourcing), His Excellency Edgar Rodrigo Rojas Garavito (Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia), Luke Loeffler (Senior Director, Operations – EagleView Technologies), Kris Tinaza (VP People Strategy and Talent Acquisition – MicroSourcing)WHY BOGOTÁ, WHY NOW?Colombia has quickly become a rising star in outsourcing. The sector has grown beyond USD 2.6 billion in annual revenues, contributes 3.5% to national GDP, and generates more than 700,000 direct jobs. Bogotá sits at the heart of this growth, producing over 180,000 higher education graduates annually, many with strong bilingual (English and Spanish) proficiency and expertise in IT, finance, customer experience, and creative industries.Combined with a nearshore time zone that aligns closely with North America, world-class infrastructure, and a government supportive of foreign investment, Bogotá is positioning itself as Latin America’s next outsourcing powerhouse.A STRATEGIC HOME IN COLINA CENTRO EMPRESARIALMicroSourcing’s new service delivery center is located in Colina Centro Empresarial, a modern complex in northern Bogotá’s Colina Campestre district. With direct access to Avenida Boyacá, one of the city’s busiest commercial corridors, the building offers excellent connectivity, nearby services, and a vibrant business environment, making it an ideal hub for scaling teams and hosting clients.“From Colina Centro Empresarial, we’re building a foundation for long-term growth. Our Bogotá team will deliver not only operational excellence but also the unique perspective and passion of Colombia’s workforce.” said José Vásquez, Country Leader for Bogotá at MicroSourcing.“As a proud Colombian, I deeply celebrate the talent, creativity, and spirit of our people. At MicroSourcing, we believe in the limitless potential of the Colombian workforce. We are certain it stands shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world, and this is only the beginning.”FROM BOGOTÁ TO THE WORLD: BUILDING CAREERS WITHOUT BORDERSThe Bogotá center isn’t just about serving global clients – it’s about creating meaningful careers for Colombian professionals. Employees who join MicroSourcing can expect:• Global Opportunities: Work with international brands while staying rooted in Bogotá.• Career Development: Access to training, mentoring, and pathways to grow within the company.• Culture of Belonging: A supportive environment that values collaboration, diversity, and innovation.• Stability with Purpose: Be part of a company backed by global investment, with a long-term commitment to growth in Colombia.• Work-Life Balance: Modern facilities in a well-connected district, designed for both productivity and employee well-being.“Our success is built on people, and in Bogotá we see an incredible opportunity to nurture talent that can grow with us,” said Haidee Enriquez, Chief Executive Officer of MicroSourcing.“MicroSourcing has always been a pioneer in the build-to-scale and managed solutions space, and we were among the first to show how global businesses could thrive by building offshore teams that feel like true extensions of their organizations. Bringing that legacy to Colombia means more than just setting up an office. It means creating a platform where Colombian talent can shine on the world stage, while carrying forward the spirit of innovation and partnership that has defined MicroSourcing since day one.”________________________________________ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.MEDIA CONTACTKatherine SyHead of Marketing and Communications, MicroSourcingpr@microsourcing.comREFERENCES1. Business Wire – “Colombia Consolidates Itself as a Strategic Destination for BPO and KPO Operations in the Americas”2. Invest in Bogotá – BPO Industry Overview3. Invest in Colombia – Outsourcing of Services (BPO)

