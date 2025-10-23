Red Stakes Golf Announces Year-Long Satisfaction Guarantee for Golf Simulator Customers

Red Stakes Golf simulator home page RSG deal Red Stakes Golf simulator 365 money back guarantee

RSG introduces an unprecedented 365-Day Satisfaction Guarantee—giving golfers a full year to test their American-made simulator, completely risk free.

Most companies give you 30 or 90 days. We give you a full year because we know precision takes time to evaluate—and we stand behind what we build.” — Kevin Johnston, CEO, Red Stakes Golf

Red Stakes Golf, a Michigan-based golf simulation technology company, today announced a new customer satisfaction initiative offering a 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee on its golf simulator systems.The program allows customers a full year to evaluate the system's performance and return it if it does not meet their expectations. The initiative is part of Red Stakes Golf's ongoing effort to strengthen customer confidence and highlight American-made quality within the sports technology sector."We stand behind every simulator we build," said Kevin Johnston, CEO of Red Stakes Golf. "Our goal is to give golfers time to experience the technology in real-world play conditions before making a final decision."The 365-Day Guarantee covers all new simulator bundles purchased directly from rsgolf.com. Customers who request a return within the one-year window will receive a full refund, free return shipping, and no restocking fees.According to the company, this extended policy reflects a broader trend in the industry toward transparency and long-term consumer trust.About Red Stakes GolfRed Stakes Golf designs and manufactures American-made golf simulators that focus on precision, realism, and reliability.

