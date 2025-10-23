Geotechnical Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Geotechnical Services Market?

The geotechnical services market size has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a valuation of $2.29 billion in 2024 to about $2.42 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include changes in land use, military and defense initiatives, transportation development, heightened environmental consciousness, and urban growth.

Anticipated robust expansion is slated for the geotechnical services sector in the coming years, with its market value predicted to reach $3.09 billion by 2029, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This surge during the predicted period is due to factors such as resilience planning, burgeoning demand from the mining industry, urbanization, population increase, development in renewable energy, and the effects of climate change. The period also sees trends such as infrastructure development, escalating urbanization, mitigation of natural disasters, growth in the energy sector, and mining and exploration activities.

Download a free sample of the geotechnical services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5620&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Geotechnical Services Market?

The geotechnical services market is expected to surge in growth due to the increasing investments in wind energy. Wind energy refers to the use of wind to produce mechanical power or electricity, a process that requires specific geotechnical exploration tactics and data analysis methods to handle risks throughout various project development stages. The U.S. Department of Energy reported a 24% annual rise in the United States offshore wind pipeline, with 35,324 MW in different stages of development. As a result, the escalating investments in wind energy are propelling the geotechnical services market further.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Geotechnical Services Market?

Major players in the Geotechnical Services include:

• AECOM Technology Corporation

• AMEC Engineering

• Arup Group

• Bechtel Group

• CH2M HILL

• Fugro

• Gardline Limited

• Geoquip Marine Group

• HDR Inc

• Jacobs Engineering Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Geotechnical Services Sector?

Prominent businesses active in the geotechnical services market are embracing cutting-edge technologies like deep-water technology to improve safety and efficiency in offshore operations. This technology involves innovative engineering techniques and systems intended for deep-sea operations, generally beyond 200 meters (656 feet) in depth. To illustrate, Fugro, a Netherlands-based firm offering a wide range of geotechnical services, announced the launch of its geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Quest, in November 2022. This advanced ship features state-of-the-art deep-water technology, enabling it to operate at depths of up to 2,000 meters while notably reducing fuel use compared to traditional vessels. The Fugro Quest, which is designed for hybrid-readiness, can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel, contributing to Fugro's aim of reaching net-zero operations by 2035. The vessel's on-board facilities comprise advanced coring systems and a soil-testing lab, along with remote positioning and quick data processing functions that allow clients to review project data near-instantly from the cloud.

What Segments Are Covered In The Geotechnical Services Market Report?

The geotechnical servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Underground City Space Engineering, Slope And Excavation Engineering, Ground And Foundation Engineering

2) By Networking Technology: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Municipal Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering, Bridge And Tunnel Engineering, Mining Engineering, Marine Engineering, National Defense Engineering, Building Construction, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Underground City Space Engineering: Tunnel Design And Construction, Subsurface Utility Engineering, Underground Space Development

2) By Slope And Excavation Engineering: Slope Stability Analysis, Landslide Risk Assessment, Excavation Support Systems

3) By Ground And Foundation Engineering: Soil Testing And Analysis, Foundation Design And Construction, Ground Improvement Techniques

View the full geotechnical services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geotechnical-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Geotechnical Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the geotechnical services market. The anticipated growth for this region is included in the report. The market report encompasses several areas: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Geotechnical Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Predictive Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-maintenance-global-market-report

Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/procurement-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.