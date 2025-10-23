Rebecca Bull Schaefer Nominated for 2026 YWCA Women of ...

Gonzaga University School of Business Administration is proud to announce that Dr. Rebecca A. Bull Schaefer, Professor of Management, has been nominated for the 2026 YWCA Spokane Women of Achievement Awards.

The 2026 YWCA Women of Achievement winners embody the mission of YWCA Spokane by giving generously of themselves to make Spokane a better place for all to live.



"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Bull Schaefer for this well-deserved recognition," said Ken Anderson, Dean of the School of Business Administration. "Her dedication to our students and her commitment to serving the Spokane community exemplify the qualities we value most in our School of Business."

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Bull Schaefer on this well-deserved nomination and in celebrating all of the incredible women recognized this year for their contributions to the Spokane community.

Final honorees will be announced in January 2026.