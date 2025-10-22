Neighbors and Zags Come Together for the Logan Block Party

On Friday, Sept. 12, Gonzaga University and the Logan neighborhood came together to host the Logan Block Party, a celebration marking the start of the academic year and strengthening the bonds between campus and community. Held in the heart of the Logan neighborhood at Mission Park, the event welcomed over 600 attendees, including students, faculty, staff, community partners, and longtime residents.

Now a beloved annual tradition, the Logan Block Party is co-hosted by Gonzaga’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) and Logan neighborhood partners. Its goal is simple yet powerful: to foster connection, celebrate community, and create a welcoming space where neighbors and Zags can meet, mingle, and make memories.

This year’s event featured live music, a Kona Ice Truck, lawn games, and local community resource tables. Children fished for treasures and had their faces painted while students and neighbors chatted over hot dogs and hamburgers. Community organizations set up booths to share resources and opportunities, and Gonzaga clubs and departments offered interactive activities to engage attendees of all ages.

The Logan Block Party is beloved annual tradition.

“We look forward to this engaging event each fall,” said Tiffany Picotte, assistant director of campus engagement with the CCE. “It’s a chance for the Gonzaga campus community to reconnect with the Logan neighborhood and its residents after the summer break.”

The event also served as a launchpad for deeper engagement throughout the year. Many attendees learned more about opportunities to engage in the neighborhood council and its many events. For first-year students, it was a meaningful introduction to Gonzaga’s commitment to the neighborhood.

As the sun set over Mission Park, the sounds of laughter, music, and conversation filled the air — a fitting end to a day celebrating the very best of community.