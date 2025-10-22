Bridging Generations: Celebrating Two Decades of Partnership

For nearly twenty years, Gonzaga University’s Center for Community Engagement (CCE) has nurtured a vibrant partnership with Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington’s (CCEW) O'Malley Senior Apartments, creating a space where generations meet, meals are shared, and friendships flourish. What began as a simple meal outreach initiative has grown into a cherished Gonzaga tradition that brings students and seniors together every week.

A Legacy of Connection

The partnership was born out of a shared desire to build community and reduce isolation among Spokane’s senior residents while addressing critical food insecurity among residents. Through consistent engagement, CCE and O'Malley have cultivated a model of intergenerational connection that reflects Gonzaga’s Jesuit values of service, compassion, and solidarity.

“This partnership is a favorite among our community programs,” says Molly Ayers, Assistant Dean of the Center for Community Engagement. “It’s a beautiful example of how sustained relationships can transform lives—both for our students and for the seniors they serve.”

Weekly Community Lunches: Nourishment and Neighborliness

Every week, students from Gonzaga’s Campus Kitchens project prepare and serve nutritious meals at O'Malley Senior Apartments. These lunches are more than just food—they’re a chance for seniors to gather, socialize, and build authentic relationships with Gonzaga students and staff.

Campus Kitchens repurposes unused food from campus dining facilities to create meals for community members experiencing food insecurity. At O'Malley, the weekly meal program has become a highlight of the week for all involved.

“O’Malley residents and Catholic Charities staff appreciate the hard work, time, and dedication that Emily (Campus Kitchens) and the Gonzaga volunteers provide each week” shares Isaac Henson the CCEW Housing Social Service Coordinator, “Meals are always delicious, wholesome, and prepared with care. Most of our senior residents have very limited incomes and are no longer able to physically prepare multi-course, nutritional, healthy meals for themselves.” Residents look forward to these filling meals and the time spent visiting with Gonzaga volunteers.

Bingo & Trivia Nights: Laughter Across Generations

In the evenings, many laughs can be heard from the community room as residents and students come together for Bingo and Trivia nights. They join together for lively game play, share meals and most importantly shared stories. These events offer a joyful break from routine and a chance to build genuine relationships.

For students, it’s an opportunity to learn from the lived experiences of older adults. For seniors, it's an opportunity for connection, socialization, and to provide mentorship to younger generations.

“Through my time engaging with the site, both as a volunteer and a student leader, I’ve been able to learn about these wonderful seniors and their lives,” Gonzaga Junior Alexis Kuchi shares, “Not only do we connect with people over dinner, as food tends to bring out the best stories in people, but we spend time playing bingo and trivia while listening to the residents about their lives. The residents, too, are always happy to have visitors and hear about school and our lives. This opportunity is nourishing for both the body and soul, something everyone involved benefits from.”

Mutual Growth and Learning

The partnership is an example of the transformative power of community-engaged learning. Students cultivate empathy, communication skills, and a deeper understanding of the needs of senior citizens in our community. Seniors benefit from companionship and a deepened sense of connection.

“This is truly a community coming together to grow and learn from each other.” says Andrea Davis, CCE Zag Volunteer Program Manager “The strong Inner-generational relationships we see highlight the importance of community care, reciprocity and connection for all involved.”

Looking Ahead

As the partnership enters its next chapter, CCE is exploring ways to offer more opportunities for seniors to access programs and events on campus. Plans include continuing the much loved “Senior Prom” and “Campus Bingo Blast and introducing a new Senior Tea event this spring. Along with other collaborative activities designed in partnership.

The enduring success of the O'Malley partnership serves as a model for other universities and community organizations seeking to build bridges across generations.

In a world that often feels divided, the bond between Gonzaga University and O'Malley Senior Apartments is a reminder of what’s possible when people come together to build community. Through shared meals and game nights, students and seniors continue to build a community rooted in care, connection, and joy.