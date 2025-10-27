Raw Food Expert Chie Ando Presents a Halloween Cake with Kuvings

Chie Ando unveils a new Halloween recipe with the Kuvings Blender. Kuvings Professional Auto Blender CB980 Japanese raw food expert Chie Ando Kuvings logo

Kuvings blender is more than just a kitchen appliance, it’s a partner in nurturing the body.” — Raw Food Expert, Chie Ando

TYOKO, JAPAN, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese raw food expert Chie Ando , in collaboration with the premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings , has unveiled her latest creation — the “ Raw Mango & Pitaya Layer Cake ” — just in time for Halloween. The recipe showcases the versatility and high performance of the Kuvings Professional Vacuum Blender, designed to preserve both flavor and nutrition.Following her popular series “7 Daily Juices for Everyday Wellness,” Ando now introduces a wholesome raw dessert that families can enjoy together. This Halloween-inspired recipe stands out for its natural sweetness, vibrant colors, and nutrient-rich ingredients, making it a fun and safe activity to create with children.🍰Recipe Overview : Raw Mango & Pitaya Layer CakeA fall-inspired raw dessert that layers the gentle sweetness of mango with the vibrant hue of pink pitaya.A nutty almond and date crust forms the base, topped with a cashew cream lightly infused with Madeira wine. Simply chill to set — no baking required.Using the Kuvings high-speed blender, you’ll achieve an exceptionally smooth, melt-in-your-mouth texture that defines true raw desserts.📌Main Ingredients (for 12cm mold)- Crust: Almonds, dates, coconut sugar, grain coffee, salt- Filling Base: Cashew nuts, mango, coconut oil, maple syrup, Madeira wine, lemon juice- Coloring: Pink pitaya powder, blue spirulina (optional)- Topping: Raw cacao chocolate, almonds, dried figs, cacao nibs, etc.📌How to Make (Simplified Version)1) Prepare the crust – Blend almonds finely, mix with dates and grain coffee, and press evenly into the mold.2) Make the filling – Blend cashews, mango, and other ingredients until smooth and creamy.3) Create the layers – Divide the filling into two portions: one for the mango layer, the other tinted with pitaya and spirulina for color.4) Chill and decorate – Freeze for 3–4 hours, then top with chocolate and nuts to finish.This Halloween recipe invites families to create sweet memories together with wholesome, plant-based ingredients.Kuvings continues to collaborate with culinary and wellness experts worldwide to promote a healthy lifestyle and inspiring recipe content through its advanced blending technology.Reflecting on her journey, Ando shared,“When my daughter was recovering from a skin condition, I began to rethink the essence of what we eat — that’s when I discovered raw food. The Kuvings Professional Blender is powerful enough to turn raw nuts into fine powder within seconds, and when it comes to raw sweets, the blender’s performance truly determines the taste and texture.”She added, “This blender is more than just a kitchen appliance — it’s a partner in nurturing the body.”[Chie Ando]-Website : https://andlabtokyo.com -Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rawfoodhaccolab/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.