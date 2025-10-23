39th ANC Concludes with A Call for Media, Entertainment, and Tech Companies to Invest in their People, Lead with Purpose

Premier Workforce Development in the Industry Honors Its Own with Coveted, Luminary, Next Generation Leaders, and Excellence in Mentorship Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 39th Annual NAMIC Conference, the premier event for leadership and workforce development in the media, entertainment and technology industries, concluded Wednesday in New York City. The event drew more than 350 attendees from more than 50 companies and featured nearly 30 speakers. One of the highlights of the annual conference is the awards luncheon.During its awards luncheon, NAMIC recognized two-time EmmyAward-winning journalist Tamron Hall with its highest honor, the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award. The association also recognized its Luminaries, Next Generation Leaders, and Excellence in Mentorship honorees.Luminaries included:• Jeff Meza, executive vice president, head of branded entertainment & integrated marketing, Urban One;• LaKendra Moxie, vice president, technical operations and service delivery, Cox Communications;• Chima Ogbuokiri, senior vice president, growth & partner marketing strategy, AMC Networks; and• Anju Shunglu, group vice president, business planning, customer operations, Charter Communications.Next Generation Leaders included:• Samy Ben Aissa, vice president, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance & development, Charter Communications;• Alex Gonzalez, area vice president, field operations, Charter Communications;• Lamarr Gordon, vice president, information technology, Charter Communications;• Donovan Reade, vice president, network operations, Charter Communications;• Ryan Richards, vice president, audience and content development, Spectrum News;• Sara Salmabadi, vice president, commission operations, Charter Communications;• Miranda Thorpe, vice president, Charlotte office and production management, ESPN; and• Fang Xu, vice president, talent acquisition and employee experience, A+E Global Media.Excellence in Mentorship honorees included:• Pamala Steward, director, distribution operations, A+E Global Media;• Douglas V. Holloway, president, Homewood Media and UKW Media; and• Michelle Auguste, vice president, global media insights, NBA.NAMIC gratefully acknowledges this year’s conference sponsors:Platinum• Charter Communications• Disney and ESPN Media NetworksGold• Comcast NBCUniversal• Warner Bros. DiscoverySilver• A+E Global Media• Optimum• Cox CommunicationsBronze• Astound• Midco• TV ONEFriend• AMC NetworksOther sponsors for this year’s conference included ITG, Hallmark Media, Mediacom, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and REVOLT.# # #ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and

