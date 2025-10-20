NAMIC Appoints Sandy Nunez as New President & Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) today announced the appointment of Sandy Nunez as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. A veteran media executive with more than three decades of leadership experience across major broadcast and sports organizations, Nunez steps into the role at a pivotal moment for the organization. Under her leadership, NAMIC will focus on expanding access, fostering professional growth, and preparing the next generation of talent to thrive in a quickly evolving media landscape.Nunez brings a wealth of experience and vision to NAMIC, having most recently served as Vice President of On-Air for NFL Network, where she oversaw talent strategy and operations, recruitment, and development for more than 70 diverse on-air personalities and 30 support staff. In this role, she played a key role in the relaunch of Good Morning Football in Los Angeles, leading the search and selection of new on-air talent as the show transitioned from New York to LA. She also oversaw talent operations for the NFL’s international games in London, Munich, and Frankfurt, ensuring seamless production and on-air execution across global broadcasts.Prior to joining the NFL, Nunez spent 15 years at ESPN in senior production and management roles, where she helped launch and expand SportsCenter’s presence in Los Angeles and led multiple studio teams across the network’s flagship programming. An Emmy Award–winning producer, she was instrumental in advancing ESPN’s commitment to diversity and inclusion through content development and leadership initiatives.Her career also includes key editorial and production roles at CNN, KABC, and ABC News, where she helped shape some of the industry’s most respected programming and newsroom cultures. During her tenure with ABC News, she worked on international assignments, gaining valuable global experience and perspective that continue to inform her leadership approach today. Recognized as one of the most influential Hispanic figures in sports media, Nunez has been honored for her leadership, mentorship, and commitment to building pathways for underrepresented talent in front of and behind the camera.“Sandy’s leadership experience, industry credibility, and unwavering commitment to inclusion make her the ideal person to lead NAMIC into its next chapter,” said Emory Walton, Chair of the NAMIC Board of Directors. “She understands both the business and cultural imperatives driving our industry and has the proven ability to turn strategy into action. We’re thrilled to welcome her as our new CEO.”Nunez shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity to guide the organization during this period of renewal and transformation. “I am honored to serve as President and CEO of NAMIC,” said Nunez. “As both a graduate of NAMIC’s Executive Leadership Development Program and a former president of the Southern California Chapter, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of this organization to shape careers and open doors. I’m excited to build on that legacy — to reimagine, reinvigorate, and realign our programs to meet the evolving needs of our members, partners, and the next generation of leaders.”As President and CEO, Nunez will lead the implementation of NAMIC’s new strategic plan, focusing on organizational sustainability, expanded partnerships, and member engagement. She will also lead the reimagining of NAMIC’s flagship events and programs, ensuring they remain relevant, financially sustainable, and aligned with member and partner needs. Nunez will oversee efforts to expand NAMIC’s educational initiatives to better serve corporate partners and reflect the rapidly evolving media and communications landscape.ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

