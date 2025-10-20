Media, Entertainment and Technology Notables Convene in New York for the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference

Anne Chow to Keynote Opening Session, Tamron Hall to Receive Humanitarian Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading national companies and thought leaders will gather tomorrow and Wednesday at the New York Marriott Marquis for the 2025 Annual NAMIC Conference, the organization’s flagship event for professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. This year’s theme, “Accelerating Inclusive Leadership,” focuses on preparing leaders and organizations to grow and thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.The conference features several high-profile speakers. At 12:30 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 21, Mark Garner, executive vice president of Global FAST Channels at A+E Global Media, sits down with Emory Walton, A+E Global Media’s senior vice president of content distribution, for a candid fireside chat, “A+E Global Media Fireside Chat with Mark Garner: Legacy and Leadership,” reflecting on leadership, change, and staying true to purpose in a rapidly evolving industry.Following the fireside chat, the 39th Annual NAMIC Conference officially kicks off with opening remarks from newly elected NAMIC President and CEO Sandy Nunez. In addition, the Hon. Cory Gardner, former U.S. senator and member of congress from Colorado and newly appointed President & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association will address attendees at the Opening General Session followed by a keynote address by leadership trailblazer Anne Chow, former CEO of AT&T Business and the first woman of color CEO in AT&T’s 140+ year history.On Wed., Oct. 22, NAMIC will bestow its highest honor, the Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award, to Tamron Hall, a two-time EmmyAward-winning journalist, television talk show host, and New York Times best-selling author. Hall will be honored at the Annual Awards Luncheon, the industry’s premier celebration honoring the brightest stars in media, including distinguished luminaries and the next generation of transformative leaders.The conference delivers actionable strategies rooted in real-world challenges, whether it’s navigating the rise of AI, engaging Gen Z through storytelling, responding to workforce transformation, or driving impact through collaboration.The two-day event is organized across four educational tracks, which include:• The Human Algorithm (AI) – where ethics, emotional intelligence, and emerging tech converge to prepare leaders for the future of work and innovation.• Workforce Strategy & Culture – where psychological safety, wellness, and self-advocacy meet strategic leadership in an age of change.• Marketing & Communications – where authentic storytelling and cultural fluency help brands move from messaging to meaningful market engagement.• Inclusion & Collaboration – where coalitions, ERGs, and bold leadership mindsets reshape how we work, build, and lead together.To view the full conference agenda and the latest news and updates, visit http://conference.namic.com ABOUT NAMICSince 1980, NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) has been recognized as the premier organization dedicated to workforce development for the media, entertainment, and technology industries. With more than 2,500 individual members, NAMIC has an estimated reach of more than 700,000 people and represents the industry’s leading national and international companies. Our award-winning, globally recognized programs and initiatives help professionals advance their careers, strengthen their management and leadership skills, and prepare for executive roles that equip them to drive business success in today’s dynamic and competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.