ATWT Announces Change of Control and Company Restructuring

Josh Ploch named CEO as New Leadership Takes Over Day-to-Day Operations

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ‘ATWT’), a leader in the residential construction industry (the ‘Company’), today announced a significant change of control, following a deal for preferred stock that closed in late September. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Former CEO Josh Ploch will return to lead the Company into its next phase of development and has been named Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Simultaneously, Angus Martin has resigned from the Board but will remain as President of the Company’s successful wholly owned subsidiary Birch Company.Mr. Ploch, a seasoned executive and skilled team leader, has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in businesses spanning the construction, security and technology sectors.Ploch expressed his enthusiasm by hitting the ground running, with broad new ideas and a plan to make impactful change. “I am honored to rejoin ATWT at this pivotal moment. Our commitment to strengthening our core businesses, while at the same time pursuing rapid growth through acquisition of select high-quality undervalued assets, will work to the immediate benefit of our shareholders.”With the leadership transition, the Company announced its intention to transform into a holding company structure, modeled similarly to industry peers. This ‘Holdco’ model has experienced a resurgence in the US business landscape, with giants such as Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & GambleAlphabet, United Health Group, and Simon Property Group serving as peak models for rapid asset expansion and sustained long-term growth.The Company will continue to grow its residential and commercial construction business through its Birch Company subsidiary and also intends to revive and strengthen its cutting-edge vehicle technology business, including its patented Kiddie Voice™ safety products, through its subsidiaries SafeBus Technologies and Assembled Products.The Company has developed a short-term plan to raise capital by year-end to target several attractive companies in complementary industries, for acquisition or partnership, in order to bolster the Company’s existing product lines. This restructuring should enable ATWT to streamline operations, enhance strategic flexibility, and pursue new opportunities for growth and diversification.Board member Darnell Stitts also expressed a new optimism, stating, “We are thrilled to have Josh back as CEO, and his plan and vision are exactly what we need at this time. His leadership will be instrumental in growing our existing businesses while we build and transition to a Holdco and expand our footprint across diverse sectors.”Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to ATWEC Technologies, Inc.’s on the OTC Markets website.About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ATWT):ATWEC Technologies, Inc., the parent of The Birch Company, Assembled Products, and SafeBus Technologies, is a child safety and securitytechnology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety technology which protects children and gives parents and teachers ‘peace of mind’. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol “ATWT”, and the Company’s website is www.atwec.com About The Birch Company:The Birch Company is a leading innovator in the housing and construction industries, dedicated to delivering high quality, affordable homes, high-end custom homes, and commercial construction projects to its customers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Birch Co. is at the forefront of modern building solutions throughout the US.Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s disclosure information.All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trademarks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.For more information, please visitor contact: President & CEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.