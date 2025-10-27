When the World Ends, Humanity Begins: Carl Berryman’s 2025: Story of Survival Confronts the Aftermath of Global War

A masterful continuation of dystopian realism that explores resilience, leadership, and hope in the ruins of civilization.

When I wrote 2025: Story of Survival, I wanted to show that true strength isn’t measured by weapons or technology—it’s measured by how we treat one another when there’s nothing left to lose.” — Carl Berryman

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2025: Story of Survival by Carl Berryman (ISBN: 978-1959197416), published by Authors’ Tranquility Press on August 1, 2023, is a striking continuation of Berryman’s dystopian vision first introduced in 2023: World War III. This gripping sequel invites readers into a world where humanity must rebuild from the ashes of global war—testing the limits of morality, community, and endurance in the face of overwhelming loss.

In 2025: Story of Survival, Carl Berryman delivers a haunting yet hopeful account of humanity’s struggle after catastrophic conflict. With entire nations decimated and infrastructure in ruin, survivors are left to navigate a world where technology, government, and order have collapsed.

Through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters—soldiers, scientists, families, and leaders—Berryman captures the emotional and psychological toll of starting anew in a world stripped to its core. Every decision carries moral weight; every moment of trust could mean life or death.

Both a survival thriller and a social commentary, the novel examines how ordinary people confront extraordinary circumstances, reminding readers that the greatest threat—and the greatest strength—still lies within us.

UNIQUE ASPECTS / THEMES

A realistic, character-driven continuation of post-war survival following 2023: World War III.

Blends military, sociological, and psychological realism to depict the rebirth of society.

Explores ethics, leadership, and community rebuilding under extreme duress.

Appeals to readers of dystopian thrillers, post-apocalyptic fiction, and survival narratives.

Raises critical questions about humanity’s capacity for resilience and moral choice after Global disaster.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: 2025: Story of Survival

Author: Carl Berryman

Genre: Dystopian / Post-Apocalyptic Fiction

Publisher: Authors’ Tranquility Press

Publication Date: August 1, 2023

ISBN: 978-1959197416

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/2025-Story-Survival-Carl-Berryman/dp/1959197061

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Carl Berryman is a seasoned writer whose background in military affairs and global strategy lends powerful authenticity to his fiction. His works—Divided We Fall, 2023: World War III, and 2025: Story of Survival—blend thrilling realism with thoughtful social reflection, creating a signature style that resonates with fans of Tom Clancy and Cormac McCarthy alike. Through vivid storytelling and intellectual depth, Berryman continues to explore what it means to survive—not just physically, but morally—in times of global upheaval.

