When Tensions Ignite: 2023: World War III by Carl Berryman Brings War Fiction into the Real World

A gripping novel that explores human endurance, strategic failure, and the moral cost of conflict.

My goal in writing 2023: World War III was to shine a light on how fragile peace really is—and how our greatest victory may lie in preventing war, not fighting it.” — Carl Berryman

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World War III by Carl Berryman (ISBN: 978-1959197096), published by Authors’ Tranquility Press on May 19, 2023, is a high-intensity dystopian war fiction exploring the rapid unraveling of global peace. With sharp insight into military strategy and human resilience, the novel challenges readers to confront the consequences of our geopolitical blind spots—and the cost of delayed action.

In 2023: World War III, Carl Berryman delivers a vivid portrayal of a world plunged into conflict. Triggered by miscalculation and escalating tension between global powers, the story follows soldiers, analysts, and survivors as they navigate the chaos of a war that knows no boundaries. Drawing on his own background in military insight and world affairs, Berryman weaves together action-driven scenes with the emotional weight of loss, survival, and the human will to persevere. This novel doesn’t just depict warfare—it interrogates the moral and psychological aftermath when civilization falters. With realism and urgency, 2023: World War III serves both as a thrilling ride and a sober warning for our times.

UNIQUE ASPECTS / THEMES

A realistic, well-researched depiction of modern global warfare and escalation.

Blends high-stakes military strategy with individual human stories of survival.

Explores the moral cost of war, not just the tactical victories.

Written by an author whose military and strategic perspective adds authenticity.

Speaks directly to current concerns about geopolitics, national security, and global stability.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: 2023: World War III

Author: Carl Berryman

Genre: Dystopian / War Fiction

Publisher: Authors’ Tranquility Press

Publication Date: May 19, 2023

ISBN: 978-1959197096

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1959197096

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Carl Berryman is an accomplished novelist and former military professional whose work combines strategic insight with compelling, character-driven storytelling. With a firm grasp of military science and international affairs, Berryman explores the human, moral, and tactical dimensions of conflict in his fiction. His collection of works—including Divided We Fall and 2025: Story of Survival—has been praised for realism, emotional impact, and cinematic potential. Published through Authors’ Tranquility Press, Berryman continues to reach readers who crave thoughtful, intense fiction with real-world relevance.

