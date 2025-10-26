When Democracy Fractures: Carl Berryman’s Divided We Fall Warns of a Future Too Close to Reality

A thought-provoking military thriller that challenges readers to confront the cost of national discord.

My goal in writing Divided We Fall was to awaken a sense of awareness and unity. Humanity’s greatest strength lies in our ability to rebuild—even when everything else has fallen.” — Carl Berryman

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divided We Fall by Carl Berryman (ISBN: 978-1959197034), published by Authors’ Tranquility Press on January 17, 2024, is a riveting political and military thriller that captures a nation on the edge of implosion. With an unflinching look at power, loyalty, and the moral decay of democracy, the novel delivers a timely message about the price of division and the fight for survival in a fractured world.

In Divided We Fall, Carl Berryman paints a haunting portrait of a United States torn apart by political polarization, economic instability, and civil unrest. Told through multiple perspectives—military leaders, civilians, and government officials—the novel chronicles the slow disintegration of a once-united nation as chaos spreads across every level of society.

Berryman’s authentic voice, rooted in his background in military science, lends the narrative an unsettling realism that mirrors today’s world. The story captures not only the external battles of power and ideology but also the internal conflicts of conscience, loyalty, and hope. With razor-sharp tension and emotional depth, Divided We Fall stands as both a cautionary tale and a call for introspection in an era of growing division.

Unique Aspects / Themes

A realistic portrayal of America’s political and moral unraveling.

Explores the interplay between military loyalty and personal conviction.

Blends geopolitical insight with human emotion and survival themes.

Challenges readers to confront the fragility of democracy and the meaning of patriotism.

Book Details:

Title: Divided We Fall

Author: Carl Berryman

Genre: Political / Military Thriller

Publisher: Authors’ Tranquility Press

Publication Date: January 17, 2024

ISBN: 978-1959197034

Formats: Available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Divided-We-Fall-Carl-Berryman/dp/1959197034

About the Author

Carl Berryman is an accomplished novelist and former military professional whose works combine strategic insight with character-driven storytelling. With a foundation in military science and a deep understanding of world affairs, Berryman explores the human and moral dimensions of global conflict.

His acclaimed novels — Divided We Fall, 2023: World War III, and 2025: Story of Survival — have earned distinction for their realism, emotional power, and cinematic appeal. Through his partnership with Authors’ Tranquility Press, he continues to reach international audiences, blending the precision of a soldier with the soul of a storyteller.

Legal Disclaimer:

