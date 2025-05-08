Watermark Laguna Niguel Welcomes 'Feeling Our Age' Exhibition

Watermark Laguna Niguel

𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗔𝗿𝘁

This is more than an art display—it’s a conversation we’re proud to lead at Watermark Laguna Niguel, celebrating every individual’s story and challenging the stereotypes that too often define aging.” — Sundeep Jetse, Executive Director, Watermark Laguna Niguel

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watermark Laguna Niguel is proud to announce Feeling Our Age , a groundbreaking art exhibition and book by nationally-recognized artist Kathleen Cosgrove. Featuring portraits and personal stories of 60 women over 60, the exhibition challenges outdated views on aging and celebrates the wisdom, resilience, and spirit of older generations.The collection is an example of how Watermark Laguna Niguel, a senior retirement community, is committed to creating extraordinary environments where individuals thrive through wellness, enrichment, and purpose. “It’s an honor to bring the Feeling Our Age exhibition to Watermark Laguna Niguel,” said Kathleen Cosgrove. “These portraits and stories have transformed how people think about aging, including myself. I hope visitors leave inspired by the strength and beauty that come with every year lived.”𝗔𝗿𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗮 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁Among the women featured are former legislators, nurses, artists, and pilots, alongside essays in which each woman shares her journey addressing the challenges of growing older while expressing hope for the future. Their images, stories, and the accompanying coffee table book aim to redefine aging and fight age discrimination, which disproportionately affects women.With the World Health Organization projecting one in six people will be over 60 by 2030, and studies showing more than half of women over 65 experience ageism in the workplace, the exhibition arrives at a crucial moment—turning awareness into action through the language of art.“At Watermark, we see aging as renewal, purpose, and connection,” said Sundeep Jeste, Executive Director of Watermark Laguna Niguel. “This exhibition reflects our mission to honor every story and challenge aging stereotypes. It’s a conversation we’re proud to lead.”𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Watermark Laguna Niguel blends modern senior living with the warmth of a close-knit community. In a city known for its love of the arts—where sculptures, murals, and creative expressions line the streets—the community embraces Laguna Niguel’s legacy as a cultural destination.Bringing the Feeling Our Age exhibition to this landscape is a natural fit—honoring resilience, storytelling, and creativity in a community where art is a way of life.Residents also enjoy signature programs like Watermark University, Extraordinary Outings, and Gourmet Bites Cuisine, all designed to fuel the body, the mind, and the spirit.The arrival of Feeling Our Age strengthens Watermark’s commitment to integrative wellness, lifelong learning, and cultural partnerships. Residents are offered enriching opportunities for creativity, self-expression, and pride through art studios, therapeutic classes, and gallery spaces that nurture their unique talents. On May 14th, residents and families will enjoy exclusive workshops led by Kathleen Cosgrove as part of Watermark University, featuring abstract art and storytelling designed to inspire. Participants will also tour the exhibition with the artist, gaining deeper insight into the stories behind the portraits.The exhibition will be open to the public from May 15th through the end of June at Watermark Laguna Niguel. A celebratory reception with artist Kathleen Cosgrove will be held May 15th, open to the public from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. To RSVP, please call 949-792-6629 by May 12th.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗟𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗻𝗮 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗲𝗹Watermark Laguna Niguel brings modern senior living to Orange County, balancing upscale living with a small-town feel that is characteristic of life in Laguna Niguel. The community offers exceptional 78 Assisted Living and 32 Memory Care residences in a service and amenity-rich upscale environment, including 24/7 concierge and associate support, a full-service salon, gourmet dining options, and Watermark’s groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, Watermark University, and Extraordinary Outings. For further information, visit Watermark Laguna Niguel.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀Watermark Retirement Communities is a nationally recognized leader in senior living, managing communities across the United States with a commitment to innovation, well-being, and exceptional experiences. Watermark communities are distinguished by highly trained, compassionate associates, and a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs — including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Based in Tucson, Arizona, Watermark brings more than 35 years of senior living experience and is known for exceptional service, a culture of inclusion, and long-term financial stability. Visit watermarkcommunities.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.