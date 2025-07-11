Doc2Doc Lending Doubles Loan Sale Commitment with Rivonia Road to $100 Million

Doc2Doc and Rivonia Road Partnership Announcement

Expanded Partnership Strengthens Doc2Doc's Balance Sheet and Positions Company for Continued Physician Lending Growth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending, a physician-founded personal lending platform exclusively for doctors, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Rivonia Road Capital (“Rivonia Road”), increasing the loan sale commitment from $50 million to $100 million. The enhanced agreement reinforces Rivonia Road’s confidence in Doc2Doc Lending’s credit performance, physician-centric underwriting model, and market potential.The expanded loan sale program, initially launched in 2024, enables Doc2Doc to sell a larger volume of originated loans, thereby increasing liquidity and freeing up balance sheet capacity to meet accelerating demand from physicians, dentists, and a growing number of eligible medical professionals.“This expansion is both a validation of our model and a signal of what’s to come,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending. “Rivonia Road’s increased commitment reflects our shared conviction in the strength of physician credit and the scalability of our lending infrastructure. Together, we are enabling broader financial access for a deeply underserved but highly resilient population.”The announcement follows Doc2Doc Lending’s recent renewal and expansion of its funding facility with DR Bank, bringing its combined available financing capacity to more than $80 million, more than doubling its current capacity. These strategic capital partnerships are central to Doc2Doc’s growth strategy, enabling the company to extend credit to thousands of doctors across the United States while maintaining operational agility and capital efficiency.“Our decision to further increase our commitment reflects our continued belief in Doc2Doc’s ability to originate high-quality assets,” said Brad Smiedt, Managing Partner at Rivonia Road Capital. “Their performance has been exceptional, and their commitment to disciplined underwriting makes them a great strategic partner.”Doc2Doc Lending continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving financial needs of doctors throughout their careers. The company offers personal loans to physicians, dentists, veterinarians, pharmacists, and optometrists.About Doc2Doc LendingFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending provides a suite of financial products designed to meet the unique needs of doctors. Its physician-led model and proprietary credit approach offer tailored solutions that traditional institutions often overlook. The company’s mission is to empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals through access to responsible, flexible capital. Learn more at doc2doclending.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.