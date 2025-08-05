Doc2Doc Lending Expands Executive Leadership with Claudia Desaulniers as VP of Credit Operations and Risk

Claudia Desaulniers Chad Sterbenz

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doc2Doc Lending, the physician-founded lending platform designed exclusively for doctors, today announced the appointment of Claudia Desaulniers as Vice President of Credit Operations and Risk, continuing the company’s strategic investment in building an executive team equipped to lead through its next phase of growth and institutional scale.Claudia brings over two decades of experience in credit risk strategy, operational leadership, and vendor performance management across both fintech and traditional banking environments. Her background includes leadership roles at Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America, and Ally Lending, where she most recently led analytics and third-party servicing operations, managing vendor performance across collections and recovery efforts. Earlier in her career, Claudia was a founding team member at Bill Me Later (now PayPal Credit) and held senior positions focused on merchant pricing, product development and go-to-market execution, and portfolio optimization.Claudia joins Chad Sterbenz, who was appointed Chief Strategy Officer earlier this year. Chad brings more than 20 years of experience in lending, fintech, and impact investing. As the former Chief Investment Officer of Kiva, he managed a $200 million global micro lending and impact investing portfolio. Chad spent a decade at Kiva building out a high performing global team capable of leveraging technology and innovative underwriting to achieve both impact goals and financial returns. His earlier leadership at Small Enterprise Assistance Funds (SEAF) focused on deploying private capital across 30+ countries to drive inclusive economic growth.Together, Chad and Claudia represent a meaningful expansion of Doc2Doc’s leadership capacity—bringing both strategic depth and operational excellence to the company’s healthcare focused lending platform. “Our mission is rooted in building long term value for healthcare providers through access to tailored financial solutions,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Doc2Doc Lending. “The addition of seasoned leaders like Claudia and Chad reflects our commitment to scaling responsibly while maintaining exceptional credit performance and customer experience.”A Personal Loan Platform Built for DoctorsFounded in 2017, Doc2Doc Lending offers a suite of credit products designed around the financial realities of physicians, dentists, veterinarians, pharmacists, and optometrists. The company’s proprietary underwriting model evaluates creditworthiness through the lens of professional training, income trajectory, and employment stability. This approach enables responsible, flexible capital access that traditional lenders often overlook.To explore the company’s solutions, visit: www.doc2doclending.com

