New Book Reveals How Process Intelligence (PQ) Drives Measurable Business Results for Industry Leaders

Shane's and CSI’s guidance has not only refined my leadership style but has also fundamentally improved my team's performance and elevated our business results.” — Dr. Rebecca Teeters, President, 3M Chemical Operations LLC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Competitive Solutions, Inc. (CSI), an international business transformation consulting firm, announces the release of The Secret Superpower of High Functioning Leaders: How Process Intelligence (PQ) Creates Unstoppable Teams and Unbeatable Results by Chairman & Founder Shane A. Yount and CEO Rob Kornblum. The book launches October 24, 2025, offering executives and business leaders a proven methodology for achieving breakthrough operational performance. Available now on Amazon Drawing on decades of consulting experience with Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, The Secret Superpower demonstrates how Process Intelligence (PQ) and Process Based Leadershiptransform organizational culture and deliver tangible bottom-line results. The book features compelling case studies from industry leaders, including Alcon, 3M, REVLON, Rust-Oleum, and the U.S. Army, showcasing significant improvements in manufacturing efficiency, overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), delivery times, quality metrics, safety incidents, and employee engagement.Unlike traditional leadership books focused solely on vision and inspiration, The Secret Superpower provides a systematic framework for creating sustainable cultures of clarity, connectivity, and consistency through Non-Negotiable Business Processes, enabling leaders to scale and sustain excellence across their organizations."Process Based Leadership isn’t just a framework, it’s a philosophy that turns metrics into meaning and processes into purpose," said Michelle Dixon, Vice President, Vision Care Manufacturing, AlconAbout the AuthorsShane A. Yount is a nationally recognized thought leader, author, and Chairman & Founder of Competitive Solutions, Inc. (CSI), an international business transformation consulting firm headquartered in Raleigh, NC. CSI pioneered the acclaimed organizational development system known as Process Based Leadership, a business transformation methodology designed to create sustainable cultures of clarity, connectivity, and consistency through the use of Non-Negotiable Business Processes.Rob Kornblum is the CEO at Competitive Solutions, Inc., where he partners with executive teams to drive organizational transformation and sustainable performance improvement. With decades of experience as an executive in high-growth companies, and as an investor and board member, Rob specializes in helping leaders develop leadership systems with Process Intelligence required to build high-performing teams and achieve competitive advantage.About Competitive Solutions, Inc.Competitive Solutions, Inc. is an international business transformation consulting firm that helps organizations achieve sustainable competitive advantage through Process Based Leadership, business performance software, and executive coaching. With a client roster including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, CSI delivers measurable improvements in operational performance, safety, quality, and organizational culture.

