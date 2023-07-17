Leadership PQ Workshop to Transform Organizations and Drive Success in Atlanta
Unlock the Power of Leadership PQ: Join Atlanta Workshop Led by Shane Yount to Transform Organizations and Drive Success on November 7th.ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders seeking to unlock the secrets of exceptional leadership and cultivate high-functioning cultures are invited to a transformative workshop, "Leadership PQ: Foundational Mindsets to Drive High Functioning Cultures," led by industry expert Shane Yount. This immersive event, taking place at the prestigious Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter on November 7th, offers practical strategies and techniques to shape effective leaders and drive success in today's dynamic business landscape.
During the workshop, attendees will gain exclusive insights from Shane Yount, a renowned authority in leadership development, as he imparts specific tools that can be immediately implemented into organizations, departments, or teams. With special guest speakers sharing success stories and invaluable insights on driving accountability, engagement, and business focus, participants will have the opportunity to benchmark achievements and adapt proven approaches.
Key workshop topics include the analysis of low functioning vs. high functioning management systems, building performance metrics for business focus and accountability, reigniting teams in hybrid or virtual environments, establishing leadership skills to elevate employee engagement, creating effective communication cadence, fostering innovation in teams, and leveraging digital management systems for optimal data utilization.
"Leadership PQ: Foundational Mindsets to Drive High Functioning Cultures" empowers leaders to level up their skills, make critical decisions, foster innovation, and build resilient teams. Register now to secure your spot and save $100 with early bird registration by August 31st. For further details and registration, visit our website.
About Shane Yount:
Shane Yount, President and CEO of Competitive Solutions Inc., is a recognized industry expert in leadership development and business transformation. With a wealth of experience and a passion for organizational success, Shane has transformed numerous leaders and organizations through his practical and impactful approach.
