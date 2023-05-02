Competitive Solutions Inc. to Showcase Innovative Quality Solutions at ASQ World Conference on Quality and Improvement
Competitive Solutions Inc. to Showcase Innovative Quality Solutions at the 2023 ASQ World Conference on Quality and Improvement
Competitive Solutions Inc. will showcase Leadership and Software Solutions at ASQ WCQI. Shane Yount will present Building a Culture of Players, Not Spectators.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Competitive Solutions Inc., an international consulting firm that empowers businesses with leadership training and data-based decision-making tools for success and growth, is proud to announce its participation at the 2023 ASQ World Conference on Quality and Improvement on May 7-10 in Philadelphia. At the conference, Competitive Solutions will be exhibiting in booth #504, showcasing their innovative solutions for the quality market, including Process Based Leadership, Leadership GPS, and Visuant Business Performance Software.
Competitive Solutions Inc.’s President and CEO, Shane Yount, will also be presenting "Dangers of Digitization – Building a Culture of Players, Not Spectators" during the conference on May 8th at 1 pm. The presentation will focus on the importance of data literacy as an essential driver of business value, which is expected to become an explicit and necessary component of over 80% of data and analytics strategies and change management programs. Correct measurements and specific actions on those measurements are the driving forces of success, and Yount will discuss the key elements necessary to create a culture that is engaged and uses metrics to drive the business forward.
"We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the ASQ 2023 World Conference on Quality and Improvement," said Seth Davies, Vice President of Competitive Solutions. "Our innovative solutions help companies achieve their quality goals and improve overall business performance. We are excited to showcase our expertise and collaborate with other leaders in the quality market at this respected event."
The ASQ 2023 World Conference on Quality and Improvement brings together industry leaders and quality professionals from around the world to share best practices and the latest innovations in quality management. With a focus on advancing the future of quality, this year's conference promises to deliver valuable insights and inspiration to attendees. For more information about Competitive Solutions Inc., please visit csipbl.com or booth #504 at the ASQ 2023 World Conference on Quality and Improvement.
