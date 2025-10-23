“An amazing opportunity” — How Vocational Rehabilitation helps students step into their futures

For two Medford students, a dream of becoming cosmetologists is becoming a reality—thanks to a partnership among Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), South Medford High School and Imani Institute of Cosmetology.

Kayla and Alayna, students at South Medford High School, spent the summer working at Imani and getting an up-close view of the school they would both like to attend after they graduate. Both said the experience was more than a paycheck — it gave them a glimpse into the future.

“I’ve always been interested in hair,” Kayla, a senior, said. “So it’s cool having my first job be somewhere I can see how the hair students work—and possibly get into this field when I’m older.”

Alayna, a junior, was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to go into cosmetology. I literally was the kid who would dream about it since they were seven years old,” she said. “This is an amazing opportunity.”

A safe place to learn and grow

Work-based learning is one of the Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS) available to students with disabilities ages 14 to 21. VR works with schools and businesses across Oregon to help students with disabilities transition from school to work.

Pre-ETS help students build confidence, learn workplace skills and explore careers in real-world settings. The services are coordinated by Vocational Rehabilitation, a program of the Oregon Department of Human Services that helps people with disabilities find and keep jobs and advance in their careers.

At Imani Institute of Cosmetology, Kayla and Alayna started at the front desk, learning how to answer phones, file paperwork and greet clients. Over time, they were invited to shadow instructors and learn more about the cosmetology program. The students grew quickly.

“I’m definitely a lot more confident now than when I first started. I thought the smallest mistake would get me fired,” Kayla said. Now, she said, “I love talking to customers. It’s definitely something that will help me get jobs in the future.”

“The customer service skills, being able to manage your own time—no matter what career you go into, all of those skills will be needed and are extremely important,” Alayna added.

The placement was coordinated by Kat Walker, a youth employment services specialist with South Medford High School.

The partnership began with a tour for South Medford students at Imani, owned by Ronda and Dan Partsafas. When the Partsafases learned Kayla and Alayna were interested in cosmetology, they offered them positions on the spot.

The students were thrilled. Alayna said she had a “smile up to my ears. Of course I wanted to work here.”

Why it matters

Research shows that students who participate in work-based learning during high school are more successful after graduation. Programs like Pre-ETS help bridge the gap between school and career, especially for students who may face additional barriers.

“They are a lot stronger in their work experience,” Walker said of Alayna and Kayla. “They have a lot more confidence in themselves and being able to do the job.”

Walker supported both the students and the business throughout the work experience.

“Kat has been such a great help,” Ronda Partsafas said. “She comes in all the time to check to see how things are going, if there's anything that she can help me with.”

For the team at Imani, it’s about more than filling a position.

“The thing about this school that means the most to us is that we get to mentor people,” said Dan Partsafas.

“I think every business should bring this to the table,” Ronda Partsafas added. “You're giving them opportunities to start their careers now. They're learning real life experiences.”