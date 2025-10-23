Emerald Intel Acquires Cannabiz Media, Uniting Two Pioneers in Cannabis Market Intelligence

The acquisition expands Emerald Intel’s industry-leading data platform, creating the most comprehensive view of the licensed cannabis industry

This acquisition represents a pivotal step forward for the cannabis industry and advances Emerald Intel’s mission to build the definitive source for industry intelligence.” — John Stanfill

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel, the leading provider of cannabis market intelligence, today announced its acquisition of Cannabiz Media, the first data platform built for the licensed cannabis industry. The deal combines two trailblazers in cannabis data, significantly broadening the depth of Emerald Intel’s platform and further solidifying its leadership position in the market.“This acquisition represents a pivotal step forward for the cannabis industry and advances Emerald Intel’s mission to build the definitive source for industry intelligence,” said John Stanfill, CEO and Co-Founder of Emerald intel. “Together, Emerald Intel and Cannabiz Media form a strategic powerhouse committed to delivering accurate, reliable data and driving innovation across the market.”Cannabiz Media built the first directories of licensed businesses and decision-makers. The acquisition acknowledges that legacy while building toward a more comprehensive future for industry stakeholders.With the acquisition of Cannabiz Media, Emerald Intel now offers:- License data from 27 countries outside of North America- Data on 75,000+ smoke and vape licenses- State sales data across key markets- M&A tracking dating back to 2018These expanded capabilities strengthen Emerald Intel’s leadership in license, compliance, and market data, enabling sales, marketing, finance, and compliance teams to make informed, data-driven decisions.“Our mission has always been to deliver trusted cannabis data. Together with Emerald Intel, we are strengthening the foundation of cannabis market intelligence for the entire industry,” said Ed Keating, Chief Data Officer and Co-Founder of Cannabiz Media.*****About Cannabiz MediaCannabiz Media manages the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform which connects your enterprise to accurate & insightful data that empowers business-changing decisions. By facilitating growth opportunities, revealing financial insights, and safeguarding compliance, the platform provides an all-in-one solution that leverages rapidly-updated data, cutting-edge technology, and a support system of experienced strategists that drive your pursuits forward in the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media was established in 2015. https://www.cannabiz.media/ About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the trusted source for verified, real-time business intelligence on the cannabis and hemp industry. Covering licensed operators, ancillary businesses, and consumer brands, we provide accurate insights into over 51,000 companies and more than 135,000 decision-makers. Our mission is simple: deliver the reliable data businesses need to navigate a fast-changing market and drive growth with confidence. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

