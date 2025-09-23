Emerald Intel Launches New Dataset, Providing Users with In-Depth Profiles on Cannabis Related Businesses

Leading Cannabis Industry Data Provider Now Profiles Ancillary Businesses, Including Cannabis Brand Houses and Vendors

By expanding our dataset to include CRBs and their decision makers, we’re giving users a clearer view of the full ecosystem—one that includes the companies supporting cannabis behind the scenes.” — John Stanfill

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel, the leading provider of cannabis market intelligence and data solutions, today announced the release of its newest dataset, offering comprehensive company and decision maker profiles associated with cannabis brands and cannabis related businesses (CRBs) serving the licensed cannabis industry.Further expanding upon a robust dataset of more than 45,000 companies and 100,000 decision makers in the licensed cannabis industry, Emerald Intel has added more than 6,000 CRBs/locations and over 35,000 decision makers, complete with parent-child hierarchies, verified contact information, and more. This new data adds another critical link in the cannabis industry chain by providing reliable information on vendors, brands, and ancillary providers that supply critical goods and services to the cannabis industry.“Reliable, accurate data is at the core of what we do—but understanding the cannabis industry means looking beyond just license holders,” said John Stanfill, CEO and Co-Founder of Emerald Intel. “By expanding our dataset to include CRBs and their key decision makers, we’re giving our users a clearer view of the full ecosystem—one that includes the vendors, brands, and service providers that power the industry behind the scenes. This not only helps our current clients uncover new opportunities and make more informed decisions, but also offers licensed cannabis companies a powerful new resource to support their business goals and growth.”Emerald Intel provides in-depth profiles on the licensed cannabis industry and cannabis-related businesses, with robust company, contact, license, and compliance information across the United States and Canada. Re-verified regularly, key data points include parent-child hierarchy and location information, social media profiles, license status and types, infractions, verified contact information, and daily market news. Emerald Intel integrates with leading CRM providers including HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM, and also provides a Google Chrome Extension to streamline prospecting research for sales and marketing teams.Learn more about Emerald Intel’s powerful database and newest ancillary company dataset here About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the trusted source for verified, real-time intelligence on the cannabis and hemp industry. Covering licensed operators, ancillary businesses, and consumer brands, we provide accurate insights into over 51,000 companies and more than 135,000 decision-makers. Our mission is simple: deliver the reliable data businesses need to navigate a fast-changing market and drive growth with confidence. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

