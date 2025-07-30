Emerald Intel Releases 2025 Mid-Year Cannabis Market Report: Data-Driven Insights to Navigate an Uncertain Landscape

Mid-year cannabis report provides data and insights to sales and marketing teams looking to maximize growth in the second half of the year.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerald Intel , the leading provider of cannabis market intelligence and data solutions, today announced the release of its Q2 2025 Mid-Year Cannabis Market Report , offering a comprehensive analysis of industry performance, state licensing trends, regulatory developments, and strategic recommendations for businesses looking to maximize growth in the second half of the year.The cannabis industry in 2025 is at a critical inflection point. While federal reform remains stalled, several states—including New Jersey, New York, and Ohio—have experienced significant growth in active licenses and sales. Others, like Oregon, Michigan, and Vermont, are struggling with oversupply, moratoriums, and declining margins.“The first half of 2025 has been marked by dramatic contrasts across state markets,” said John Stanfill, CEO and Co-Founder at Emerald Intel. “Our report equips cannabis businesses, investors, and ancillary service providers with the data they need to identify opportunity, avoid risk, and strategically plan for what’s next.”Key Insights from the Report Include:Booming Markets: New Jersey saw a 33% increase in total active licenses since October 2024, while New York’s adult-use market surged with a 93% increase in active licenses.Regulatory Shifts: Massachusetts advanced cannabis consumption lounge regulations and expanded retail caps, while Vermont and Oklahoma imposed temporary or extended license pauses.Federal Reform Stalemate: DEA rescheduling hearings remain postponed, while the STATES 2.0 Act and Farm Bill reforms could reshape the industry landscape if passed.Market Pressures: Oversupply continues to challenge operators in Michigan and Oregon, driving calls for market reform and consolidation.Hemp-Derived THC Shakeup: States like Florida, Tennessee, and California are taking divergent approaches to regulating hemp-derived THC products, reshaping product strategies and opening new revenue streams in unexpected markets.The Q2 2025 Mid-Year Cannabis Market Report provides businesses with actionable intelligence to refine their go-to-market strategies, target high-value accounts, and capitalize on emerging opportunities for the remainder of the year. Alongside state-by-state breakdowns, the report includes expert guidance on sales and marketing tactics, regulatory tracking, and data-driven decision-making.Download the complete report here: https://www.emeraldintel.ai/2025-mid-year-cannabis-market-report ******About Emerald IntelEmerald Intel is the market leading provider of licensed cannabis and hemp data, delivering real-time insights to cannabis operators, ancillary service providers, and investors. With access to over 45,000 companies and 100,000+ decision-makers, Emerald Intel empowers businesses to make informed decisions and achieve growth in an evolving industry. https://www.emeraldintel.ai/

