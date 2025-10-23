Onpoint Healthcare Partners Named to KLAS Research 2025 Emerging Solutions Top 20

KLAS recognizes Onpoint as a 2025 Top 20 Emerging Solution for improving provider efficiency and clinician experience through AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners, pioneer of Practice-Management-as-a-Service (PMaaS™) model and innovator with the Iris Medical Agent AI Platform, has been named to the KLAS Research 2025 Emerging Solutions Top 20. The recognition highlights Onpoint’s position among the most promising healthcare technology companies in advancing the Quadruple Aim: improving outcomes, reducing costs, enhancing patient experience, and elevating the clinician experience.Onpoint’s Iris platform earned Top 5 rankings in two categories, placing #5 for improving outcomes and #3 for improving clinician experience. KLAS evaluators praised the technology as “the first solution to use both agentic and generative AI to create a virtual practice environment around the provider—offering comprehensive support and significantly reducing administrative burden.” Another evaluator cited its “expanded solution set to support the continuum of care with pre-visit, visit, post-visit, and care continuity workflows” as a clear differentiator.“Most AI in healthcare assists. Our AI acts,” said Sean Carroll, Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition validates what our provider partners experience every day—that autonomous AI agents orchestrating documentation, coding, longitudinal care, and coordination workflows deeply embedded and complementing the EHRs role within the practice delivers measurable results that assistive tools simply can’t match.”The Iris Suite of AI Medical Agents—ChartFlow™, CodeFlow™, CareFlow™, and NetworkFlow™—forms the foundation of Onpoint’s PMaaS™ model for next generation medical practices, an operating system purpose-built to extend the value of existing EHR investments. Each agent embeds directly into the EHR workflow, operating as an intelligent layer that completes routine clinical and operational tasks autonomously while keeping providers and care teams in control. This deeply integrated, agent-orchestrated approach amplifies efficiency without disruption—reducing pre-visit administrative work by 38–69% and post-visit documentation time by up to 97%, with measurable ROI across more than 16 interconnected workflows.“Our agents complete the work—but always within a framework of clinical accountability, alignment, and auditability,” added Michael Clark, President and COO. “Automation is only valuable if it’s accountable, and clinical governance is built into the fabric of everything we design.”The recognition follows a period of rapid growth for Onpoint, including expansion of its PMaaS™ operating model into new markets, wider adoption among health systems and independent medical groups, and key additions to its leadership team to support continued scale. The Iris platform operates as an orchestration layer natively within leading EHR systems, and standalone where needed, allowing organizations to modernize operations without disrupting existing infrastructure.Since 2022, KLAS Research has published its annual Emerging Solutions Top 20 to identify technologies best positioned to impact healthcare’s Quadruple Aim. The 2025 report evaluated twenty solutions based on their potential to improve outcomes, reduce cost, enhance patient experience, and support clinicians, drawing feedback from forty-one healthcare executives across clinical, financial, and operational disciplines.About Onpoint Healthcare PartnersOnpoint Healthcare Partners is redefining medical group performance through its Iris End-to-End Medical Agent AI Platform and Practice-Management-as-a-Service (PMaaS™) model. The company’s autonomous AI agents orchestrate clinical documentation, care operations, and practice intelligence across the entire care continuum, delivering measurable productivity gains, improved quality, and significant ROI for healthcare organizations.For more information, visit www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com

