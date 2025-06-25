Onpoint Ups the HealthTech Ante with its Iris Medical Agent AI Platform

Utilizing Cutting-Edge Agentic AI, Clinician Customized to Power the Entire Patient Journey.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners has unveiled the next generation of the first Agentic AI Platform , a category-leading suite of solutions that blends advanced technology with clinical auditors to fully tackle healthcare’s toughest operational and clinical challenges.Unlike tools that provide ambient listening capabilities or automate just a sliver of the care process, Iris is built to proactively execute work — not just assist with it — across the full patient journey. The outcome: eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce costly rework, and ease the administrative load that weighs down providers and care teams every day.The results speak for themselves: Providers save more than 3.5 hours per day , and care teams save up to 36 mins per patient visit.99.5% clinical accuracy70% reduction in operating costs on key workflows such as medication refills, and referrals.4x reductions in denials due to improved workflows for prior authorizations.Reflecting on some of these results, Kelly Spring, Provider and Medical Director of Duke City Cares, a multi-specialty medical group in New Mexico, notes “Onpoint’s support has been a game-changer for my daily practice. The team is responsive, knowledgeable, and truly invested in my success. Thanks to their solutions, I spend less time on paperwork and more time with my patients – and even get home earlier to my family. I couldn’t be happier with their partnership”.“This isn’t just another AI layer on top of healthcare,” said Jim Boswell, CEO of Onpoint Healthcare Partners. “Iris is a streamlined platform that pairs cutting-edge technology with the insight of real clinical experts — so health systems and practices can finally address efficiency and care quality together and do it in a way that’s sustainable.”____________________________________________________________________________4 Modules Power the Iris PlatformIris operates across four critical modules and medical agents — ChartFlow, CodeFlow, CareFlow, and NetworkFlow — supporting the entire provider and care team ecosystem across the full patient journey.ChartFlowSmarter charting, unparalleled accuracy.Goes beyond basic ambient capture, supporting all your charting needs and delivering real-time visit prep, problem list and medication reconciliation, inbox triage, and order capture and execution to help providers and care teams reclaim hours of the workday. ChartFlow reduces up to 90% of the time spent reviewing the chart prior to the visit and placing orders.CodeFlowCompliance meets coding speed.Drives precision coding and compliance with AI-backed recommendations, reducing denials and accelerating reimbursement without adding work. CodeFlow enables providers to focus on more thorough medical decision making, not the complexities of coding criteria.CareFlowLongitudinal patient support.Manages and closes care gaps, supports HCC risk adjustment, performs medication prior authorizations and refills, and follow-ups, ensuring complete patient management to strengthen patient care performance. CareFlow addresses a large portion of nursing and medical assistant tasks, which ultimately improves the workforce shortage in these areas.NetworkFlowNo referrals, prior authorizations or patients left behind.Eliminates referral leakage and prior authorization headaches by automating provider/patient matching for referrals, prioritizing in-network authorizations, and closing the loop on communication across the care continuum. NetworkFlow ultimately improves care continuity performance and helps optimize financial results.____________________________________________________________________________The Onpoint Efficiency MultiplierFull Continuum SupportIris engages with every touchpoint across the care continuum, moving beyond visit-based tools to improve patient outcomes , streamline processes, and strengthen financial performance.AI + Clinician OversightWith natural language understanding, contextual inference, and multimodal input (audio, EHR, documentation), Iris delivers automation that is validated by clinical experts — ensuring accuracy, safety, and accountability.Real-Time AdaptabilityThe platform evolves with provider feedback, payer shifts, and new clinical data, maintaining performance at scale over time.Enterprise-Grade SecurityDesigned to integrate cleanly with all EHRs and built with healthcare’s toughest privacy and compliance standards in mind, Iris offers plug-and-play interoperability without sacrificing control.True ROIBy taking routine tasks off the shoulders of providers and staff, Iris reduces hiring pressures, frees up teams for high-value work, and eliminates much of the $260 billion in administrative waste burdening U.S. healthcare.A Healthier Future for HealthcareAt its core, Onpoint’s mission is simple: help healthcare organizations thrive — by helping providers and care teams leverage agentic artificial intelligence to focus on what matters most.“We’re proud to bring our Medical Agent AI Platform to market because we know it delivers more than just technology,” said Jim Boswell. “It delivers real, lasting impact — for patients, for providers, for care teams, and for the long-term viability of healthcare systems.”To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit:onpointhealthcarepartners.com

