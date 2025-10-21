Onpoint Launches Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™), Enhances Leadership Team

Onpoint unveils PMaaS™ platform and expands leadership team to accelerate autonomous AI market leadership in healthcare delivery.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpoint Healthcare Partners Launches Industry's First Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™) Model, Enhances Leadership Team to Accelerate Autonomous AI Market LeadershipOnpoint Healthcare Partners today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™) model, the industry's first fully autonomous AI-powered practice management solution—alongside a strategic leadership expansion and alignment that brings two proven healthcare operators and growth leaders to its executive team.The dual announcement positions Onpoint to capture significant first-mover advantage as healthcare delivery organizations seek to move beyond traditional population health platforms toward complete autonomous practice operations. Sean Carroll and Michael Clark have been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President & Chief Operating Officer, respectively, as the company accelerates its mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through autonomous AI orchestration that removes administrative work from care teams, lowers costs, increases appropriate revenue capture, and improves patient care quality across the complete care continuum.The announcements are built on the launch of the Iris Medical Agent AI Platform —an intelligent AI engine designed to autonomously execute medical and operational workflows across provider groups, MSOs, and health systems.Onpoint Unveils Industry's First Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™) ModelWhile the healthcare technology market has focused on point solutions for data aggregation, clinical documentation, siloed operational tasks and analytics, Onpoint is creating an entirely new category with Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™), a fully integrated, AI-orchestrated operating system that autonomously manages the complete practice lifecycle from patient engagement through revenue capture and important follow through on the invisible panel of patient care."We're not iterating on existing categories; we're defining a new one," said Carroll. "Healthcare organizations don't need more point solutions to manage. They need an autonomous operating system that manages their practice. Our PMaaS™ model is the first to deliver true practice management orchestration where AI agents don't just assist; they autonomously execute, optimize, and continuously improve operations without human intervention thereby freeing the care team to operate at the top of their license. Traditional platforms require care teams to learn new systems and add more clicks, PMaaS™ removes the burden of legacy technology and tasks entirely through autonomous execution."A Unique Leadership Construct for Healthcare's AI-Driven FutureThe leadership expansion and alignment combines deep healthcare operations experience with proven technology scaling success and expertise. Sean Carroll and Michael Clark bring a combined track record of building and scaling healthcare technology companies, while the founding team has built practice operations managing thousands of physicians and care team members across diverse delivery models."Scaling a category-defining platform requires leadership that understands both the technology and the operations it's enhancing and at times replacing," said Carroll. "We've assembled a team that has built practices, scaled technology companies, and understands what it takes to execute at the pace this market demands."Sean Carroll Appointed Chief Executive OfficerSean Carroll, current Chairman of the Board, now assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer. Carroll will lead Onpoint's enterprise growth strategy, shareholder value creation, and long-term vision as the company scales its autonomous workflow orchestration platform that powers Onpoint's integrated chart, code, care, and network solutions across diverse healthcare delivery models."Healthcare organizations increasingly recognize that documentation assistance is table stakes. What’s truly needed is autonomous intelligence with AI agents working in coordination with care team members to run the operation," said Carroll. "This leadership structure positions us to scale with precision, balancing innovation and operational discipline as we establish the operating and precise workforce model of the future for value-based care delivery."Michael Clark Named President & Chief Operating OfficerMichael Clark, a current Board member, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer. Clark will lead the company's go-to-market strategy and oversee daily operations, customer success, and organizational scaling while partnering closely with Carroll, Boswell, and Haynes to drive enterprise growth.With deep experience in healthcare technology and AI innovation, Clark will accelerate Onpoint's PMaaS™market penetration into organizations seeking to move beyond traditional point solutions toward bringing forth effective autonomous and orchestrated agents to practice operations that deliver measurable outcomes across clinical quality, financial performance, and operational efficiency.Jim Boswell Transitions to Chief Strategy OfficerJim Boswell, Founder and former CEO, transitions to Chief Strategy Officer and will continue serving on the Board of Directors. In this role, Boswell will lead Onpoint's commercial strategy, further develop and oversee key client and partner relationships, and shape the long-term product vision."This strategic shift positions Onpoint to strengthen execution on commercial strategy, strategic partnerships, and continued product innovation," said Boswell. "Together with Sean, Michael, and our leadership team, we're building the infrastructure needed to scale our category-defining PMaaS™ platform and deliver transformational outcomes for healthcare organizations."Rodney Haynes Transitions to Chief Customer OfficerCo-founder Rodney Haynes, formerly Chief Operating Officer, now serves as Chief Customer Officer, leading client success, account management, and client experience initiatives. Working closely with enterprise clients, Haynes will ensure seamless implementation, drive client expansion opportunities, and deliver the long-term practice transformation outcomes that healthcare organizations need to succeed in building their enterprise value in both fee-for-service and risk-based contracting models.About Onpoint Healthcare PartnersOnpoint Healthcare Partners delivers the industry's first Practice Management as a Service (PMaaS™) solution, an end-to-end Medical Agent AI platform that autonomously executes complete practice operations across charting, coding, care coordination, and revenue optimization. The Iris Medical Agent AI Platform orchestrates multiple AI agents to autonomously complete clinical, financial, and operational workflows, enabling provider groups, MSOs, and health systems to scale operations and develop and deliver a contemporary workforce to substantively improve patient outcomes, and ensure financial sustainability without expanding rather reducing administrative overhead.Led by a leadership team with more than 150 years of combined healthcare practice management experience, Onpoint is setting the standard for the operating model of the future.Visit www.onpointhealthcarepartners.com or contact info@onpointhealthcarepartners.com for more information.

