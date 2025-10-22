MPD Seeking Stolen Property

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a gold chain that was stolen from a victim during a robbery.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, at approximately 9:44 p.m., the victim was in the 2100 block of Queens Chapel Road, Northeast, when the suspect robbed him of his gold chain. The suspect then fled the scene.

The stolen gold chain can be seen in the photo below:



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25149662

###