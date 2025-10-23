84FUTURES Launches With '3I/ATLAS Comes to Visit' - Hindsight Delivered Early

Dax Hamman, CEO & Co-Founder FOMO.ai 3I/ATLAS Comes to Visit - 84FUTURES

A cinematic work of speculative sci-fi, blending real science and imagined memory as Earth witnesses the passage of 3I/ATLAS.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 84FUTURES, a new science-fiction project from writer and technologist Dax Hamman, officially launches today with the release of “3I/ATLAS Comes to Visit.”

The story reimagines the real interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, a 7.6-billion-year-old traveler now passing behind our Sun, as the catalyst for five alternate futures. Each version explores a different outcome of humanity’s brief encounter with something older than the Solar System itself: a cosmic referendum, a genetic gift, a quarantine, a mirror, and an invitation.

Written in prophetic past tense, 84FUTURES tells speculative stories as if they’ve already happened. It’s not prediction, but remembrance — a series of dispatches from futures that feel inevitable the moment you read them.

Each story in 84FUTURES reads like a recovered broadcast from the century ahead; grounded in real science but told as myth, memory, and warning. In “The Museum of Forgotten Algorithms,” retired AIs dream in glass tanks while visitors come to apologize. “Children of the Echo” follows a generation who learned language from patient machines and forgot how to lie. “The Forgetting Machines” imagines devices that absorb human trauma and turn it into art. And in “3I/ATLAS Comes to Visit,” an ancient comet passes our Sun carrying a decision about whether we belong in the universe at all. Together they form a living atlas of what might come next.

“I’m not trying to guess what happens next,” said Hamman. “I’m writing from a point where it already did, based on projections made from predictable human behaviors.”

The project combines literary sci-fi, documentary tone, and retro-futurist visuals inspired by 1970s space art and analog print design. Each release is paired with an illustrated poster in widescreen format, creating the feel of recovered cultural artifacts from worlds that might yet exist.

The series will keep unfolding through 2026, expanding into new futures where artificial intelligence, biology, and memory blur together, and humanity keeps rediscovering what it means to exist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.