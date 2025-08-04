PB5star Named Official Pickleball Shoe Sponsor of the 2025 Celebrity Pickleball Bash

Outfitting Celebrities and Pros with Game-Ready Footwear and Style

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star is proud to return as the Official Pickleball Shoe sponsor of the Celebrity Pickleball Bash in Kansas City - a mashup of celebrities, athletes, and electric energy that turns every match into must-see entertainment. The event will take place on Friday, August 8, 2025, in Kansas City at Picklecon, with unprecedented matches, live entertainment, and courtside fun rounding out the event.

As a sponsor, PB5star will equip participating celebrities and pros with performance footwear including the fan-favorite PB5 Court2 shoes and recovery sandals, designed with over 30 years of biomechanical research and elite-level athletic comfort. PB5star is also hosting a giveaway during the event and via social media, where select guests can win a pair of shoes and slides, bringing even more energy to the courtside experience.

Celebrity participants include:

- Terrell Owens, NFL Hall of Famer and former All-Pro wide receiver

- Tyler Hansbrough, NCAA Champion and former UNC basketball star

- Da’Vinchi, mental health advocate, all-around sports enthusiast, and actor from the Netflix series All American

- Jenna Bandy, athlete and viral content creator known for trick shots and basketball challenges

- Brad Penny, former MLB All-Star pitcher and Kansas City local

- Matt Besler, Sporting KC legend and former MLS All-Star

They’ll take the court alongside pro pickleball stars, Ryan Sherry, Simone Jardim, Vivian Glozman, and Zack Taylor.

Fans can expect more than just pickleball. The event will also feature:

- Live DJ mashups by Eric Rhodes, known on Instagram for his viral music remixes.

- On-court hype by Franco Finn, Media Host the Official Emcee of the Golden State Warriors.

- A dance performance by Zen Nguyen, a social media phenom known for high-energy choreography.

The event is produced in partnership with Basic Films, the media team behind Baron Davis’s production company and known for their work at NBA All-Star Weekend events.

“We’re excited to be part of an event that merges competitive spirit with creativity and culture,” said Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at PB5star. “Our footwear is built for high performance and bold style—perfect for the energy of the Celebrity Pickleball Bash.”

“We had a great inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Bash in San Francisco this last February and are excited to welcome back PB5star to join us again in Kansas City as our Official Pickleball Shoe partner bringing performance, style and fan,” said Ben Shapiro, Founder and CEO of PIVOT Agency.

For more on the event and to see behind-the-scenes action, visit: https://www.celebritypickleballbash.com/

PB5star will also share updates and exclusive content across social media platforms.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball and racquet sport enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We’re also engaged with the APP, PPA and local MPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

Website: https://www.pb5star.com

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pb5star.official

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pb5star.official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093712819332

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsBNsIKHavBej2o67hX7leQ

ABOUT CELEBRITY PICKLEBALL BASH

Launched in 2024, Celebrity Pickleball Bash is an innovative sports entertainment property blending celebrity star power, professional pickleball talent, and fan engagement into an electrifying live event. Fans can relive the best moments and dive deeper into the action on the official Celebrity Pickleball Bash YouTube channel, featuring full matches, highlights, and exclusive content from the event: https://www.youtube.com/@celebpickleball

Instagram: @celebpickleball

Facebook: @celebpickleball

YouTube: @celebpickleball

