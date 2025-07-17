PB5star Returns as a Sponsor for the MSCL Legends Pickleball Weekend in Sun Valley

Supporting Local Causes and Community with Performance Pickleball Footwear and Gear

ID, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star proudly returns as a sponsor for the highly anticipated MSCL Legends Pickleball Weekend, taking place from July 31st to August 3rd, 2025, in the picturesque Wood River Valley, Idaho. This multi-day event includes clinics, a fundraising Pro-Am tournament, and world-class pickleball competition with some of the best pickleball players in the country. Featured tennis legends participating in exhibition matches include John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, Vince Van Patten, and Mikael Pernfors.

As a sponsor, PB5star is equipping participating legends with its iconic PB5 Court2 shoes and recovery sandals created with 30 years of biomechanic expertise and the latest in footwear technology. Additionally, PB5star is providing gifts for Pro-Am victors.

"At PB5star, our passion lies in high performance, confident game style, and connecting people; values mirrored in this legendary weekend," says Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at PB5star.

Proceeds from the weekend will aid two important local charities: the Men’s Second Chance Living and the Wood River Pickleball Alliance. The event is a chance for pickleball enthusiasts to engage with the legends and each other, witness remarkable court action, and contribute to meaningful causes. PB5star invites pickleball fans and community members to support the MSCL Legends Pickleball Weekend, witness legendary talent, forge new friendships, and revel in the unique joy and camaraderie of pickleball.

For tickets and additional details, visit the https://www.mscllegendsweekend.org/ website.

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball and racquet sport enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic expertise to create stellar footwear. We’re proud to support the sport at every level—from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We’re also engaged with the APP, PPA and local MPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience. Visit us at https://www.pb5star.com/.

