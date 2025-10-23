Submit Release
AHA podcast: How Simulation Is Transforming Patient Safety and Emergency Readiness

Kelley Sava, associate vice president of simulation at Advocate Health, and Brian Bjoern, M.D., patient safety manager at Laerdal Medical, share how simulation-based training helps identify safety gaps, improve teamwork and communication, and prepare clinicians for life-saving scenarios before they reach the bedside. LISTEN NOW 

