Report finds launch prices for new drugs are significantly higher, exceed inflation

The median net launch price for 154 new drugs increased 51% between 2022 and 2024, after accounting for inflation and discounts, according to a report released Oct. 23 by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review. The analysis also found a 24% increase in the inflation-adjusted median list price during that period. Most drugs included in the analysis are almost exclusively provided by hospitals or hospital-based clinics, with the most expensive being gene or cell therapies, oncology drugs, and endocrine or metabolic drugs.

