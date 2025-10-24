Submit Release
SHSMD announces 2026 advisory board members

The AHA’s Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development Oct. 21 announced Dennis S. Jolley, system vice president of strategy and planning at UW Health in Wisconsin, will serve as president of the SHSMD Advisory Board for 2026. Dorian L. Harriston, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, will serve as president-elect. View the SHSMD press release for a full list of the 2026 board.

