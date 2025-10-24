Gearing Up Our Defenses for Flu Season

Getting an annual flu vaccination is the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated, particularly people who are at a high risk for flu complications. This includes people 65 years and older, young children, and people with chronic conditions such as asthma or heart disease. Individuals who care for or live with these high-risk populations also should get vaccinated.

The 2024-2025 flu season was intense, with high levels of activity and hospitalizations across the country. Somewhere between 47-82 million people fell ill, causing an estimated 27,000-30,000 deaths. The flu vaccine is updated for the 2025-2026 season and is now available at many workplaces, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other locations.

Making the case for the value of flu vaccination is easy, but individuals and communities must be proactive in committing to receive them. For 10 years, the AHA has been pleased to lead United Against the Flu, a collaborative effort by several national health care organizations to amplify the importance of getting the annual vaccine.

As community cornerstones that people rely on for great care and sound medical advice, hospitals and health systems have an important role to play in getting out messages about how their communities can stay healthy. Offering sample social media posts, graphics and other tools, the United Against the Flu fall 2025 toolkit helps care providers craft powerful messages that spread awareness about the availability of the vaccine for at-risk, vulnerable populations and those who care for them.

Among other useful messages to share with the public, the toolkit notes that seasonal social occasions such as Halloween and Thanksgiving raise the potential for spreading flu among people who are in close contact with one another. It also provides a tracker by ZIP code that anyone can use to locate a nearby vaccine provider. State health departments also are good places to learn more about where to get vaccines nearby.

The flu virus attacks the lungs, nose, throat and the immune system. But while an individual is coping with it, flu also attacks their ability to live life on their own terms, preventing them from going to work, enjoying social occasions with loved ones and impacting their normal routines.

The most important step we can take to avoid serious, flu-related illnesses is to be vaccinated. The AHA will continue to work with partners to stress the importance of this step as we strive to advance health in America.