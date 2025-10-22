Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference Held in Macao for the First Time Four-Day Event Showcases Talent Policies and Achievements Across the Three Regions

MACAU, October 22 - The third Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) High-Quality Talent Development Conference (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Conference’), jointly organised by the Talent Development Committee of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Guangdong Province, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, is being held from 22 October for four consecutive days at the Cotai Expo, at the Venetian Macao. Under the theme ‘Look Beyond the Horizon, Embrace Diversity and Inclusiveness, and Forge Ahead with Resolve to Build an International Hub for High-Calibre Talent’, the government of the three regions aim to showcase the Greater Bay Area’s talent policies and achievements, as well as its developmental advantages and opportunities, with the goal of attracting top talent from around the world to gather and develop in the Bay Area, thereby advancing the construction of a high-quality talent hub in the Greater Bay Area.

The opening ceremony was jointly presided over by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, O Lam; Deputy Governor of the Guangdong Province, Li Yun; Director-General of the Department of Human Resource Mobility Management of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Zhang Wenmiao; Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Cheuk Wing-hing; Director of the Personnel Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao S.A.R., Ai Yiping; Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, Luo Zhanhuai; Director-General of the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Guangdong Province, Du Minqi; Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, Chen Liwen; Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Chris Sun; Secretary-General of the Talent Development Committee of the Macao SAR Government, Kong Chi Meng; Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage, Felix Chan Hoi-king; and Deputy Secretary-General of the Talent Development Committee, Wong Kin Mou.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, O Lam, stated that Macao government utilise the spatial advantages of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to promote, in phases, the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education University Town and the National-Level Regional University–Industry Technology Transfer Centre, as well as fully leverage the strengths of Macao’s four state key laboratories. These initiatives aim to create important platforms for nurturing and pooling talent in Macao. Simultaneously, by leveraging the Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries, Macao serves as a two-way platform for ‘bringing in and going global’. She firmly believes that by leveraging the respective advantages of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the talent development in the GBA will be pushed to new heights.

Deputy Governor of Guangdong Province, Li Yun, expressed in his address that the Conference has become an important brand for collectively building a high-level talent hub in the GBA. Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao have continuously deepened cooperation in mutual integration and connectivity. The ‘Talent Link’, ‘Employment Link’, ‘Social Security Link’ and other initiatives have been thoroughly implemented in the GBA. This year’s Conference has established a high-level platform for dialogue, exchange, and collaborative innovation among government, enterprises, higher education institutions, and other sectors, while also injecting new momentum into promoting integration and connectivity among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and jointly building a high-level talent hub. In conjunction with the third GBA Talent Conference, Guangdong is simultaneously organising a series of talent activities. Seizing this opportunity, Guangdong will work closely with Hong Kong and Macao to further deepen cooperation.

Director-General of the Department of Human Resource Mobility Management of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Zhang Wenmiao, remarked that through the close collaboration of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, connectivity in the GBA has been continuously enhanced, infrastructure support capacity strengthened, technological innovation and industrial cooperation accelerated, and the talent ecosystem and policy framework consistently optimised. Moving forward, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will, as always, steadfastly support the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, providing more convenient services and a better development environment for talent.

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, Cheuk Wing-hing, mentioned that, talent is the core driver of social progress and economic development, as well as a key factor in building a high-quality GBA. The joint organisation of the Talent Conference by the government of the three regions, through consensus-building, resource integration, and platform co-development, will more effectively facilitate the advancement and implementation of talent policies, accelerating high-quality development in the GBA.

The Conference also features a ‘Thematic Talent Expo’, which brings together government bodies and enterprises from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to showcase the GBA’s industrial development, business and investment environment, talent policies and development opportunities to the public. Multiple briefings are also held concurrently. Participating municipal government and 50 enterprises from the GBA introduced their respective talent policies and corporate talent development prospects, covering industries such as integrated tourism and leisure, finance, technology and healthcare.

The conference also invited three leading figures from Macao’s key industries as keynote speakers, including: Founder and CEO of Pachira (International) Technology Co., Ltd., He Guotao; Founder, CEO and CTO of Guangdong LeapFive Technology Co., Ltd., Jiang Zhaohui; and Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass Group Holdings Ltd. and Chairman of Ant Bank (Macao) Limited, John Sun. The three guests primarily addressed Macao’s role as a vital bridgehead for the country’s high-level opening-up, discussing the development potential for enterprises in Macao, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the GBA and even the international market. They also shared insights on career opportunities for talent within Macao and the GBA, generating a vibrant atmosphere at the event.

The Conference is held concurrently and co-located with the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (CPLPEX), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE). This multi-event linkage achieves resource synergy and maximises benefits.

The ‘Thematic Talent Expo’ and briefing sessions on talent policies and enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area are open to the public free of charge. Members of the public are welcome to participate. For details, please visit the Talent Development Committee website: www.cdqq.gov.mo.