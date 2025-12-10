International Forum on Mutual Learning among Civilizations to be held in mid-December contributing Macao’s dedicated efforts for the global dialogue among civilizations and exchange

MACAU, December 10 - In order to promote humanistic and cultural exchange at an international level, to narrate the historical paths of Macao and China, and develop Macao into an important bridgehead for the country’s high-level opening-up to the world and a vital window for the exchange and mutual learning among civilizations, the 1st “International Forum on Mutual Learning among Civilizations” will be held in Macao from 16 to 17 December 2025. The Forum is presented by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and supported by the Chinese Academy of History of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Themed “Mutual Learning among Civilizations, Inheritance and Development”, the Forum features two parallel sub-forums entitled “Mutual Learning among Civilizations and Diverse Coexistence” and “Conservation and Sustainable Development of Cultural Heritage”, as well as a series of academic salons. Representatives of government departments from various countries and regions, international organizations, and renowned experts and scholars from home and abroad will gather in Macao to conduct in-depth discussions on such topics as civilizational inclusiveness, cultural innovation and the development of cooperation during the two-day event featuring nearly 20 keynote speeches.

Macao is a charming city where Chinese and Western cultures coexist. The harmonious coexistence and mutual support of different ethnic groups forge the unique cultural landscape and profound cultural heritage of Macao over the past four centuries. The roots of Chinese civilization and the integration of diverse cultures have shaped Macao as an open and diversified city with its core strongly connected to the values of pioneering spirit, peace and inclusiveness. It also vividly demonstrates the exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Western civilizations.

The Forum is the practical and direct reflection of Macao’s active participation in the global dialogue among civilizations, showcasing the unique charm of “Cultural Macao”, and contributing to the development of a community with a shared future for humanity. The Forum is committed to establish a platform for dialogue and academic exchange with international influence, promote mutual understanding and respect among different civilizations, and convey the vision of an era in which cultural integration drives human development. In this way, it intends to inject new impetus into deepening international cooperation and promoting global exchange among civilizations, valuing Macao’s contribution to building a community with a shared future for humanity.