“Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” 2025 work meeting is held today (11 December)

MACAU, December 11 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) convened the “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” 2025 work meeting today (11 December) to update attendees on the latest situation of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and present the work plans of 2026. Representatives of governmental entities, educational institutions and businesses were invited to share their related work for Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Give play to Macao’s role of bridge to enhance international cooperation

MGTO Director and Macao SAR Focal Point to UCCN, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, presided over the meeting. She expressed that with the concerted endeavors and support from various sectors, Macao is actively fostering exchange across sectors and geographic distance as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Amid these efforts, Macao radiates the impact as a bridge for cultural exchange and cooperation at home and abroad, strengthening domestic connectivity and international cooperation for more profound integration with the national development. This year, a variety of activities were again unveiled towards the Sustainable Development Goals in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. While the work becomes well developed in building Macao as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, exchange and cooperation across sectors will be one of the major tasks. Through the above, Macao embraces a world of opportunities for future development, in collaborative dedication to steering the economy towards sustainability and adequate diversification.

At the meeting, MGTO introduced two new member cities of UCCN in China this year – Quanzhou as a Creative City of Gastronomy, and Wuxi as a Creative City of Music. Notably, Wuxi is the first Chinese city designated by UNESCO as a Creative City of Music. Following Quanzhou’s success of joining UCCN this year, there are a total of seven Creative Cities of Gastronomy in China including Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou, Huai’an and Chaozhou. China remains the country with the most Creative Cities of Gastronomy in the world.

Concerted effort to deepen Macao’s development as Creative City of Gastronomy

As a Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao delegated representatives or chefs to participate in various initiatives of UCCN this year as follows: sharing the city’s practices for the sustainable and innovative development of gastronomy and strengthening cooperation with other Creative Cities from worldwide at the 17th Annual Conference of UCCN in France in June; attending conferences organized by Quanzhou (China) and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Thailand and other parts of the world to share stellar initiatives in advancing Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy; as well as participating in events organized by Wuhan and other member cities of UCCN in different creative fields, to foster creative exchange across fields.

MGTO continues to deepen the concerted development of “tourism + gastronomy” and reinforce Macao’s international reputation as a Creative City of Gastronomy through diverse initiatives as follows: organizing the annual signature event “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” to promote preservation, innovation and exchange as a Creative City of Gastronomy; holding gastronomy-themed activities in the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo once again; conducting the “Taste of Macao” Food Promotion Financial Support Program to highlight the unique features of Macao’s gastronomic culture via different channels, among others.

At the meeting, representatives of other governmental entities and local enterprises shared their related work to promote Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy, including education and training, preservation of skills and expertise, gastronomic events, special dining offers, facility optimization, as well as participation in events, forums, familiarization visits and exchange, among other aspects.

Homemade Macanese Cuisine won international Best Portuguese Food Culture Book award

Receita Di Casa: Homemade Macanese Cuisine, the recipe book in Chinese, English and Portuguese, written by renowned Macanese chef Antonieta Fernandes Manhão, won the prizes for Best Trilingual Book and Best Portuguese Food Culture Book at the 31st Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this year. Published with the support of the International Institute of Macau, the book Recipes with a Hope, combines Macanese cooking with social charity, embodying the positive impact of gastronomic culture in fostering social inclusiveness.

Deepen cooperation with UNESCO continuously

Through participation in various initiatives with UCCN, MGTO looks forward to deepening collaboration with UNESCO and partnering with other organizations under the United Nations in the future. Different events and projects are expected, such as organizing the iconic gastronomic event “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”, celebrating the Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June as well as conducting case studies of Macao to present the city’s achievements over the last ten years since the designation as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

The attendees of the “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” 2025 work meeting include the representatives of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Labour Affairs Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau, Macao University of Tourism, Macau University of Science and Technology, International Institute of Macau, the catering industry and integrated resort enterprises, among others.

Macao, China was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017. Following the designation, the SAR Government immediately unfolded action plans to develop Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy with vigorous efforts. In general, the “Macao･Creative City of Gastronomy” work meeting is held annually.