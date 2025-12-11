"Let’s Hang Out" Debuts in Guangzhou with Over 9,000 Gifts to Be Won

MACAU, December 11 - To create a platform for showcasing products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and promoting cultural exchange, while highlighting the rich and diverse appeal of China-PSCs trade in Macao, the "2025 Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar" (Guangzhou) will be held from 12 to 14 December (Friday to Sunday) at the North Square of the Guangzhou Grandview Mall. Following its successful debut in Hengqin, this event will take place in other cities on the mainland, featuring 26 Macao SMEs showcasing over 200 unique products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. There will be PSC performances and various artistic workshops, along with exclusive on-site promotions and lucky-draw prizes.

Exclusive Promotions on Various Quality Products to Showcase Cultural Charm

"Let’s Hang Out" aims to promote characteristic products from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. For three consecutive days, over 200 products will be showcased by 26 Macao SMEs, including beverages, coffee, canned goods, snacks, aromatic products, accessories, cultural and creative products, and daily necessities. Some exhibitors will introduce new products, with selected items available at discounts below 20% and certain products selling for as low as RMB 1 in limited quantities.

Visitors who spend a specified amount on-site during "Let’s Hang Out" will receive a chance to enter a lucky draw. Over 9,000 prizes including exquisite souvenirs related to “Pou Kong Ieng”, mascot of “Let’s Hang Out” and vouchers from participating enterprises have been prepared for the visitors.

Free Workshops and Performances; Instant Giveaway for Posting Photos on-site

To allow Guangzhou residents, customers, and tourists to fully experience the charm of China-PSC culture, "Let’s Hang Out" will feature performances, as well as artistic workshops on cocktail mixing, hand-brewed coffee, and coffee bean decorations. Participation in these workshops is free, and interested individuals can register via: https://80c.me/workshop or by scanning the QR code on the "Let’s Hang Out (Guangzhou) Workshop Timetable" image below. During the event, "Pou Kong Ieng" will pop up among visitors for photos, and there will be unique photoshoot installations. Visitors can redeem an exquisite gift by simply following the specified steps.

"Let’s Hang Out" (Guangzhou) will be open from 12 to 14 (Friday to Sunday) December from 2 PM to 9 PM. The event is open to public. For more details, please check the website https://www.ipim.gov.mo/zh-hant/ or the "Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute" official account on WeChat, or call +853 8798 9724 or +86 153 4484 1168 during office hours for inquiries.