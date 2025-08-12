Boostlingo Ranks No. 1,460 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 299%, This Marks Boostlingo’s Fourth Consecutive Year on the List

We are proud of this milestone, but even more excited about the work ahead, helping organizations everywhere communicate without barriers.” — Bryan Forrester, CEO and Co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Boostlingo is No. 1,460 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is proof of what our team and partners can do when innovation, clarity of purpose, and an unshakeable commitment to language access come together,” said Bryan Forrester, Co-Founder and CEO of Boostlingo. “We are proud of this milestone, but even more excited about the work ahead, helping organizations everywhere communicate without barriers.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor in chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They did not just weather the storm; they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Over the past year, Boostlingo has marked several key achievements, including publishing its 2025 Healthcare Interpreting Report , which revealed persistent interpreter access gaps in healthcare, and launching AI-powered transcripts and summaries for interpreted calls, the first feature of its kind in on-demand interpreting. Most recently, the company debuted the beta release of its AI Interpreter in Boostlingo On-Demand , delivering real-time, HIPAA-supported machine interpreting alongside its human interpreter network.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is an interpreting technology company based in Austin, TX, dedicated to building innovative solutions that help its customers communicate without barriers and increase language access for all. The Boostlingo platform offers video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling tools, remote simultaneous interpretation, video conferencing capabilities, and advanced AI captioning and transcription.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

