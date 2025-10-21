Prime Minister Golob: If Europe wants to remain globally competitive, it must seek European solutions

SLOVENIA, October 21 - Prime Minister Robert Golob and French President Macron began the working visit on Monday, 20 October 2025, in the late afternoon at the Port of Koper, where a strategic partnership in the field of port and logistics solutions was confirmed between France and Slovenia in the presence of both leaders.

Within the framework of the strategic partnership between France and Slovenia, the Port of Koper and CMA CGM have maintained a robust and enduring business relationship for two decades, playing a key role in connecting the Adriatic region and Asia with global maritime routes and linking Slovenia with the broader Central European markets through sustainable intermodal rail solutions.

Prime Minister Golob and French President Macron visited the Rog Centre, where the Slovenian and French sides discussed joint investments in green, advanced technologies that are crucial for Europe's competitiveness. Slovenia and France are jointly developing an affordable European electric vehicle. The talks were also attended by Jean-Dominique Sénard, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renault Group, and Jože Bele, the President of the Management Board of Revoz. As part of the visit, the guests also viewed prototypes of the Twingo E-Tech Electric, which is to be manufactured in Slovenia, and the Renault 4 E-Tech Electric, which is produced in France.

In the presence of both leaders, two agreements were signed between the Republic of Slovenia and the French Republic: a Declaration of intent to establish long-term cooperation in the field of nuclear energy between the Republic of Slovenia and the French Republic, and an Agreement on Slovenian-French cooperation in primary and secondary education in the Republic of Slovenia for 2026–2029.

This was followed by a joint press conference by both leaders. Prime Minister Golob began by welcoming President Macron. "This visit is a testament to the friendship between our nations, the personal ties that binds us and our shared commitment to do everything we can to foster economic cooperation within Europe and, in particular, between Slovenia and France, for the future. All the efforts we are currently investing in connecting our economies have one common goal. If Europe wants to remain globally competitive, it must seek European solutions – solutions where we rely on ourselves, where most of the added-value chain is created within Europe, and where we build the strategic autonomy of Europe and our economies," the Prime Minister stated. He added that he was very pleased with the progress already achieved.

"Today we were able to see the tangible results of the electric Twingo, which will be manufactured in Slovenia with the support of French investors from the Renault Group. This will be the only factory in Europe producing this model, with which Europe intends to compete with cheaper competitors from around the world," said Prime Minister Golob. He added that this is only the beginning. "Yesterday, we reviewed the possibilities for cooperation in logistics at the Port of Koper, and today, with the signing of the agreement in the field of nuclear energy and education, we are opening a new chapter and new opportunities."

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the French President for the opportunity to exchange views on both the present and the future, and on all those sectors where Slovenia and France can deepen their cooperation. Particularly in areas that create new value and, above all, new knowledge.

From green technologies and battery systems to artificial intelligence and space – Slovenia has much to offer, said the Prime Minister. "We have many knowledgeable people. France is a considerably larger country, but it is also a country open to cooperation with all those who are willing to work together. And that is the key outcome of this visit: we want to continue creating European solutions together," said Prime Minister Golob. "I believe that with knowledge and joint investment in innovation, we can maintain our competitiveness and the social prosperity that makes Europe such a unique place to live."

"France is a European nuclear power. It is a country that is building its carbon-free future on the development of nuclear energy. It is also the only country in Europe that is investing in this development. The success of the entire value chain, from the manufacture of individual components for nuclear power plants, nuclear power plants as a whole, their operation, to the solutions within the network," the Prime Minister commented on the signing of the declaration of intent to establish long-term cooperation in the field of nuclear energy between Slovenia and France.

In the past, Slovenian experts from our nuclear power plant have already proven that they are among the best in the world in terms of knowledge, and with this agreement, we are opening the door to great opportunities, the Prime Minister is convinced. "If and when Slovenia decides to build a second unit of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant, it will be able to choose between two high-quality and qualified suppliers – not only the American technology we already have today, but also French technology. I believe that having two equally qualified suppliers available would make it possible to choose the solution that is best for Slovenia in the long term and that would also give the project a genuinely regional character," said the Prime Minister. "We often hear that building a new nuclear power plant might be too big a challenge for Slovenia. And indeed, it is. However, we do not plan it exclusively and only for Slovenia, but as a facility that would enable the Southeast European region to meet a large part of its electricity needs. And this is precisely one of the advantages that French suppliers can offer."

French President Emmanuel Macron began by saying that France and Slovenia have a genuine desire to work together on the European agenda. "We agree on many issues concerning Ukraine, which is a matter of security for the whole of Europe, as well as on the situation in the Middle East. And in this regard, we also seek a clear framework for peace. That is only possible within the framework of a two-state perspective, and this is the work we are pursuing with our partners in Europe, the United States and the Arab world," said President Macron.

"It is important that we make Europe a continent of innovation," President Macron continued, adding that Europe must defend itself against unfair competition and accelerate processes in order to produce more cheaply and quickly while responding to climate change. "We also have a very clear work plan in this regard, which will be evident at the EU Council meeting this Thursday," he said, noting that Europe is also facing US tariffs and China's economic aggression. "Europe is under strong pressure and will have to respond."

President Macron also spoke about the partnership between the two countries in the automotive industry, where they are connected through Renault's vehicle production. The two leaders viewed prototypes of electric vehicles together. "The electric car is crucial for both countries, as well as for the European automotive sector and European industry as a whole. We want European industry to have the capacity to manufacture European electric cars. This is essential if we are to safeguard this industrial choice and our industry. The European Commission has already started to put this into practice through electric vehicles," President Macron noted.

He also referred to agreements signed in the fields of education and nuclear energy. "In this way, we have further strengthened the strategic partnership we initiated fourteen years ago. With regard to nuclear energy, we want a genuinely strategic partnership, not merely a commercial one. We want to give your country the opportunity to produce everything – from turbines to solutions for the disposal of radioactive waste. At the same time, we need much better energy integration of Slovenia both into the region and into Europe, which is why greater competitiveness is also needed. This is the vision we have for France, for Europe and for this partnership: that we will be competitive and that our production will be more decarbonised," said President Macron. He thanked his host for the hospitality, the very rich exchange and the partnership.

The press conference was followed by a working lunch hosted by the Slovenian Prime Minister.

The visit represents an important step in further deepening the strategic partnership between Slovenia and France. The two countries share many common positions on current issues facing the European Union and the international community, and they are also connected by extensive economic cooperation.

The excellent cooperation to date between Slovenian Prime Minister Golob and French President Macron, particularly within the European Council, is underpinned by a shared understanding of the importance of a strong, united and resilient Europe and of the need for common responses to global challenges such as competitiveness, the energy transition, climate change, and security and humanitarian issues. This understanding enables substantive and effective cooperation, which is also reflected in the strengthening of ties between Slovenia and France.

Slovenia seeks to cooperate even more closely with France, particularly in high value-added investments ranging from green solutions, nuclear energy and space technologies to artificial intelligence. President Macron's visit is an opportunity to consolidate ties between the two countries and to reflect together on the future of Europe, based on cooperation, innovation and sustainable development.