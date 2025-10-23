BLiNK AI Announces Integration with PBS DMS to Deliver Enhanced Fixed Ops Automation and Value to Dealerships

When two systems like ours work in harmony, dealers win with faster service engagement, higher show rates, and more retained customers—without adding staff or complexity.” — Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLiNK AI, the automotive industry’s leader in AI-powered Fixed Ops solutions, today announced a new integration with PBS Systems’ Dealer ManagementSystem (DMS). This new partnership empowers mutual dealership clients to seamlessly connect their service data with BLiNK AI’s automation platform—unlocking next-level operational efficiency, improved customer communication, and measurable growth in service profitability.The integration allows BLiNK AI’s suite of solutions—Voice AI Scheduling, Telematica™ Connected Car Outreach, AI-Driven Service Campaigns, and Advanced Web Scheduling—to communicate directly with the PBS DMS in real time. This eliminates manual data entry, reduces scheduling errors, and ensures all service appointments and vehicle interactions flow effortlessly between systems.“This integration with PBS’ DMS reflects our shared commitment to dealer success,” said Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI. “When two systems like ours workin harmony, dealers win with faster service engagement, higher show rates, and more retained customers—without adding staff or complexity.”This collaboration is especially meaningful for dealership groups focused on optimizing Fixed Ops absorption and long-term customer retention. By combining PBS’ robust DMS infrastructure with BLiNK AI’s advanced automation, stores can proactively engage customers through connected car alerts, respond instantly to inbound calls, and streamline every step of the appointment journey.“It is exciting to work with BLiNK AI, who will provide enhanced and timely communications to Fixed Ops customers. Dealers will be able to increase fixed ops penetration and retain customers over their entire life cycle.” said Lynn T McNeill, Sr VP, PBS Systems.This integration is now available for existing PBS dealers using BLiNK AI’s platform. Interested dealerships can learn more or request an activation demo at www.blinkai.com About BLiNK AIBLiNK AI is an automotive SaaS company transforming Fixed Operations with intelligent automation. Its platform helps dealers fill service capacity, boost revenue, and enhance customer retention through AI-powered tools including BLiNKVoice AI, Telematica™, Service Campaign Manager, and Advanced Web Scheduler.Learn more at www.blinkai.com About PBS SystemsPBS Systems brings over 37 years of proven innovation and industry expertise to its flagship all-in-one Dealership Management platform: v10. Privately held and proudly 100% North American, all our operations, including Support and Development, are based solely in the US and Canada across six offices. Modern, flexible, and future-ready, our all-inclusive DMS offers industry-leading performance and the ability to capture business opportunities swiftly and securely.Serving more than 3,000 dealerships across North America and the Caribbean, PBS supports all OEMs and specializes in group deployment, CRM, Marketing, eCommerce, and Digital Tools. Our mission is to continually innovate and collaborate with our customers to enhance dealer productivity, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.pbssystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.