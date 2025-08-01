BLiNK AI Launches BLiNKVoice AI™ — A Conversational AI Platform Solving One of Fixed Ops’ Most Costly Problems

BLiNKVoice AI answers every service call, books appointments, and relieves staffing pressure — delivering dealership-quality conversations that feel human.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, BLiNK AI Automotive, the leading platform for customer engagement in fixed ops, announced the launch of BLiNKVoice AI™ — a fully integrated AI voice assistant that redefines how dealerships convert phone calls into revenue.Unlike generic voice bots, BLiNKVoice AI books real appointments in real time — following each dealership’s unique capacity rules and integrating seamlessly with any DMS or scheduler. Already live at leading dealerships, it consistently converts over 80% of service-intent calls into booked appointments — with zero staff involvement.“Other systems capture intent. BLiNKVoice AI captures appointments, upsells, and loyalty,” said Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI. “This is not a novelty demo. It’s a fully operational AI solution transforming how dealerships convert phone traffic into fixed ops revenue.”“We’ve spent years perfecting the science of customer engagement — and BLiNKVoice AI is our most impactful,” said Jay Patel, Co-Founder, Chief Architect, and CTO of BLiNK AI. “It blends just the right proportions of wow and functionality to deliver the best-performing conversational AI experience the automotive retail industry has ever seen.”Key Capabilities — Built for Real Dealership WorkflowsAutomotive-trained voice AI: Delivers dealership-quality conversations that sound natural — not robotic — and never relies on generic scripts or IVRs.Real-time DMS and scheduler integration: Books real appointments the same way your advisors would, using your live capacity, recall rules, and VIN lookups.Handles complex service conversations: Manages multiple services, reschedules, and transportation requests — just like a trained BDC rep would.Live in under 30 days: Fully branded and configured to your store, with zero disruption to your staff or systems.Built-in sentiment and intent analytics: Gain full visibility into what customers are saying — and how they’re feeling — without listening to recordings.Dealers using BLiNKVoice AI are seeing measurable results across key metrics:100% call coverage — no hold times, voicemails, or dropped opportunitiesOver 80% conversion from appointable calls to scheduled ROsReduced call duration and faster service lane throughputImproved CSI and greater staffing efficiency in BDCs and front desksBLiNKVoice AI joins the BLiNK AI platform alongside Telematica™, Advanced Web Scheduler, and Service Campaign Manager, delivering a fully integrated solution that automates customer interactions across voice, web, and connected vehicles.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.blinkai.com or contact:Ashleigh NortonVP of Marketing, BLiNK AI📧 anorton@blinkai.com

