BLiNK AI Integrates with Tekion to Bring Seamless Connectivity to the Automotive Ecosystem

API integration makes data sharing more efficient for technology partners serving dealers and OEMs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLiNK AI, a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced an integration with Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the entire automotive retail ecosystem. The integration enhances collaboration and enables more seamless connectivity across the automotive industry. By leveraging Tekion’s Automotive Partner Cloud (APC), BLiNK AI can deliver automated service engagement and respond to real-time telematics triggers directly within Tekion’s ecosystem—driving efficiency and better supporting dealership operations.Through this new integration, dealers can connect BLiNK AI’s customer engagement platform with Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) in real time, making data sharing faster, more efficient, and easier to manage. Dealers benefit from automated responses to service triggers, reduced manual workloads, and improved customer satisfaction through consistent multi-channel outreach and streamlined service scheduling.“We’re excited to integrate with Tekion to bring smarter service engagement tools directly into the ARC platform,” said Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI. “By combining our automation engine with Tekion’s platform, dealerships can act instantly on service opportunities, eliminating manual follow-up and third-party workarounds.”BLiNK AI’s platform automates service campaign outreach, telematics-driven alerts, and inbound appointment scheduling across web, phone, and messaging channels. Tekion’s ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform that includes all functionalities of a DMS along with the supporting technology stack needed to run a seamless retail business. Through ARC, Tekion APC brings together approved and certified partners to drive innovation and deliver efficient, connected experiences that ultimately benefit automotive consumers. The BLiNK AI / Tekion integration within the ARC Service module enables greater staff efficiency, streamlined workflows, and improved consumer experience.About BLiNK AIBLiNK AI is the operating system for customer engagement in dealership service. Its AI-powered platform automates scheduling, telematics outreach, service campaign follow-up, and phone call handling—helping dealers increase RO count, reduce missed calls, and drive more revenue without adding headcount. Learn more at www.blinkai.com Media Contact, BLiNK AI:Sandi Green, sandi@miraclemaxmarketing.comAbout TekionTekion is redefining automotive retail experiences with its vertical AI platform purpose-built for the industry. By embedding AI into every workflow, Tekion delivers intelligent automation, real-time insights, and advanced decision support—driving efficiency, revenue, and modern consumer experiences. As the first and fastest cloud-native platform for automotive, Tekion brings OEMs, dealers, partners, and consumers together through its revolutionary suite: Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and large enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. With Vertical AI and cloud-native technology, Tekion enables the most seamless, transparent, and profitable retail experiences in the industry. Learn more at www.tekion.com Media Contact, Tekion:Marylou Hastert, press@tekion.com

