92 ORGANIZATIONS CALL ON THE OSCARS TO RECONSIDER VIETNAM’S FILM SUBMISSION RED RAIN
Civil society groups express concern that Vietnam’s official Oscar entry "Red Rain" presents a selective account of history
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety-two Vietnamese civil society organizations have co-signed a collective letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), urging the Academy not to endorse Vietnam’s official submission, Red Rain (Mưa Đỏ), for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.
The signatories express concern that Red Rain serves as a state-aligned production and risks presenting a one-sided interpretation of historical events. They caution that such recognition could marginalize other perspectives and experiences related to the Vietnam War.
The letter highlights the following points:
- State Involvement and Narrative Control
The film is closely associated with the Vietnamese regime’s official narratives. The organizations argue that recognition may lend international credibility to a politically curated account.
- Discrepancies with Historical Record
The Vietnam War is among the most extensively studied conflicts of the 20th century. The letter asserts that Red Rain omits significant events and perspectives, particularly those of Vietnamese communities who opposed communist rule.
- Impact on Collective Memory
The war claimed the lives of countless civilians, alongside soldiers from both the United States and the Republic of Vietnam. The signatories emphasize that cinematic storytelling carries a responsibility to reflect these sacrifices with accuracy and respect.
- The Academy’s Role
The Academy’s awards carry influence in shaping international perceptions of film. The letter stresses that honoring works which may be viewed as historically selective or politically influenced could undermine the Academy’s role as a standard-bearer of artistic integrity.
The 92 organizations respectfully call on AMPAS to reconsider Red Rain’s submission, ensure transparency regarding its affiliations, and uphold the Academy’s commitment to historical and artistic integrity.
