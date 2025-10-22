92 ORGANIZATIONS CALL ON THE OSCARS TO RECONSIDER VIETNAM’S FILM SUBMISSION RED RAIN

Civil society groups express concern that Vietnam’s official Oscar entry "Red Rain" presents a selective account of history

Oscar recognition should not become a tool for legitimizing revised or politicized histories,” — the letter states.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety-two Vietnamese civil society organizations have co-signed a collective letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), urging the Academy not to endorse Vietnam’s official submission, Red Rain (Mưa Đỏ), for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

The signatories express concern that Red Rain serves as a state-aligned production and risks presenting a one-sided interpretation of historical events. They caution that such recognition could marginalize other perspectives and experiences related to the Vietnam War.

The letter highlights the following points:

- State Involvement and Narrative Control

The film is closely associated with the Vietnamese regime’s official narratives. The organizations argue that recognition may lend international credibility to a politically curated account.

- Discrepancies with Historical Record

The Vietnam War is among the most extensively studied conflicts of the 20th century. The letter asserts that Red Rain omits significant events and perspectives, particularly those of Vietnamese communities who opposed communist rule.

- Impact on Collective Memory

The war claimed the lives of countless civilians, alongside soldiers from both the United States and the Republic of Vietnam. The signatories emphasize that cinematic storytelling carries a responsibility to reflect these sacrifices with accuracy and respect.

- The Academy’s Role

The Academy’s awards carry influence in shaping international perceptions of film. The letter stresses that honoring works which may be viewed as historically selective or politically influenced could undermine the Academy’s role as a standard-bearer of artistic integrity.

The 92 organizations respectfully call on AMPAS to reconsider Red Rain’s submission, ensure transparency regarding its affiliations, and uphold the Academy’s commitment to historical and artistic integrity.

1. Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy

2. Air Force Association, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces, Northern California

3. Alumni Association of the National Military Academy, Northern California

4. Alumni Association of the National Police Academy, Northern California

5. Alumni Association of the Political Warfare College, Northern California

6. Alumni of Quoc Hoc and Dong Khánh High School - Southern California

7. An Giang Fellow Countrymen Friendship Association, Northern California

8. Anh Thư Volunteer Choir

9. Antelope Valley Vietnamese Association

10. Armor Corps Association, Northern California

11. ARVN & National Police Next Generation

12. Asian American Center, Northern California

13. Association of Former Vietnamese Political Prisoners New Orleans / LA

14. Association of Rural Development Officials, Northern California

15. Bach Dang Naval Association, Northern California

16. Ben Tre Fellow Countrymen Association

17. Bloc 8406 International

18. Communauté Vietnamienne au Canada- Région de Montréal

19. Dien Hong Era Association, Northwest United States

20. Đa Hiệu Youth and Teenagers Group, Northern California

21. Ðại Việt Nationalist Party.

22. Federation of Vietnamese American Communities of The USA

23. Foreningen for Vietnamesiske Flyktninger i Norge

24. Former Political Prisoners Association, Northwestern United States

25. Former Political Prisoners Association, Sacramento

26. Former Political Prisoners Association, San Francisco

27. Former Political Prisoners Association, Stockton

28. Free Viet Labor Federation

29. Friends of the National Police Force Association, Northern California

30. Goodwill Brothers Group, Northern California

31. HO Association, San Francisco

32. Interfaith Council of Vietnam, Overseas Office

33. Joint Reserve Officers Schools of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Vietnam

34. Lac Viet Poetry and Literature Group

35. Marine Corps Association, Northern California

36. Milpitas for Vietnam’s Freedom

37. Military Police Association, Northern California

38. Minh Van Foundation

39. Nha Trang Khanh Hoa Fellow Countrymen Association

40. Ninh Thuan Fellow Countrymen Association, Northern California

41. Northern California Community Service Committee

42. Northern California Voters League

43. Organization of Associations of Former Vietnamese Political Prisoners

44. Overseas Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Veterans Group

45. Overseas Vietnamese Women's Association, Northern California

46. Pulau Bidong Refugees Friendship Association

47. Quang Nam Da Nang Fellow Countrymen Association, Northern California

48. Quang Ngai Overseas Friendship Association, Northern California

49. Quang Tri Fellow Countrymen Association, Northern California

50. Rangers Association, Northern California

51. Red Beret Family Association, Northern California

52. Regional and Militia Forces Association, Northern California

53. Republic of Vietnam's Association in Oregon

54. South Vietnamese Marine Corps Association

55. Tay Ninh Fellow Countrymen Association, Northern California

56. Tay Son Binh Dinh Fellow Countrymen Association, Northern California

57. The Air Force Friendship Association in Oregon

58. The Former Infantry Cadets' Friendship Association of Thu Duc Academy in Oregon and South Washington

59. The Marines Friendship Association in Oregon

60. The Navy Friendship Association in Oregon

61. The New Jersey Vietnamese American Community Association

62. The Former Cadet Association's National Military Academy of Republic of Vietnam in Oregon and Southern Washington

63. The Republic Of Vietnam Next Generations

64. The Republic Of Vietnam Next Generation in Oregon

65. Thu Duc Officer Corps, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces, Northern California

66. Trần Hưng Đạo Foundation, Seattle

67. United Association of Former Soldiers of the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces, Northern California

68. United Council of Vietnamese Homeland and Overseas

69. United Vietnamese American Community of Northern California

70. Van Lang Vietnamese Language Center, Northern California

71. Vietnam Democracy Center

72. Vietnam Democracy Federation

73. Vietnam Human Rights Network

74. Vietnamese American Community of Central Virginia

75. Vietnamese American Community of MD, VA & Washington, D.C.

76. Vietnamese American Community of South Florida

77. Vietnamese American Community of The USA

78. Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma

79. Vietnamese American Journalists Association

80. Vietnamese Americans for Human Rights

81. Vietnamese Community of Oregon

82. Vietnamese Association of Jacksonville

83. Vietnamese Community of Pomona Valley

84. Vietnamese Community of Sacramento

85. Vietnamese Media Association, Northern California

86. Vietnamese National Support Activity Group

87. Vietnamese Nationalist Party

88. Vietnamese Senior Citizens Association, Bay Area, Northern California

89. Voice of Freedom for Vietnam in Oregon

90. Women Soldiers Association, Northern California

91. Women Soldiers Association, San Jose

92. Yellow Flag Youth Student Group, Northern California

