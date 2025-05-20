50th Black April Memorial Commemoration In Washington, D.C.

At the Lincoln Memorial — a symbol of freedom and unity — 50 years since the Fall of Saigon, the fight for liberty lives on. At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, honoring those who fell, and reaffirming our commitment to freedom. Chanting “Democracy for Vietnam!” echoed through the heart of American political power.

Vietnamese Americans honor 50th Black April at Lincoln Memorial, pledging to remember, resist tyranny, and fight for a free, democratic Vietnam.

From the ashes of war, we have risen... As we commemorate this solemn milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that matter most — democracy, human rights, and freedom.” — U.S. Congressman Derek Trần

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 30, 2025, Vietnamese Americans from 23 U.S. states and Canada gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to solemnly commemorate the 50th Black April Memorial Commemoration, marking half a century since South Vietnam was forcibly seized by the communist regime.

This event was not only a remembrance but a powerful message of gratitude, unwavering resolve, and a renewed commitment to a future Vietnam that is free and democratic.

From the Grand Flag Procession and Procession of Spirit Tablets, to the Interfaith Prayers and Youth Speeches, the program honored the heroic sacrifices of the Republic of Vietnam’s military and civilians, as well as the refugees who braved land and sea after 1975. Each ritual served as a vow: we will not forget history, we will not accept the distortion of truth, and we will never cease our fight for justice.

Opening the ceremony, Mr. Lê Thanh Liêm, Chairman of the Federation of the Vietnamese American Communities of the USA, declared: “Today, on this solemn 50th anniversary of the fall of our nation, we humbly bow in reverence to the spirits of our heroic martyrs and patriotic revolutionaries who gave their lives for the nation—to protect the people and the sovereignty of South Vietnam. We also remember and honor the civilians who perished while seeking freedom.”

The speech underscored that the Vietnamese diaspora did not merely survive the tragic exodus — they rose, rebuilt thriving communities across the U.S., contributed in every aspect of American life, and have never stopped fighting for Vietnam’s freedom.

Speakers at the Memorial included:

• U.S. Congressman Derek Trần, the first Vietnamese American to represent Little Saigon in Congress, who emphasized: “From the ashes of war, we have risen. As we commemorate this solemn milestone, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that matter most — democracy, human rights, and freedom.”

• Senator Richard Black, former Marine Corps Colonel, declared at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial: “The horrors unleashed by communism continued for many years. Today, we salute the brave South Vietnamese soldiers who fought for their nation’s freedom, and we also salute the 58,000 Americans whose names are engraved on The Wall. Their cause was just, and we are grateful for their sacrifice.”

A key highlight was the Freedom March from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House — a symbolic procession where chants of “Democracy for Vietnam!” echoed through the heart of American political power. The yellow flag soared proudly among the crowd, becoming a living emblem of a flame for freedom that will never be extinguished.

Young speakers, including Janet Võ and Văn Trần, delivered a clear and urgent message: “We do not carry hatred, but we will not forget. We are ready to stand — not only to remember, but to carry forward and complete the mission left to us by our fathers and grandfathers.”

The participation of 167 Vietnamese organizations from across the U.S. and Canada stood as undeniable proof of a community not only surviving — but rising, uniting, and maturing — prepared to play a decisive role in the nation’s future.

The ceremony concluded with a powerful Call to Action by Ms. Phạm Thiên Thanh, on behalf of the Organizing Committee: “Where communism remains, freedom cannot exist. Where allegiance lies with China, independence is lost. There can be no national reconciliation with those who betray the nation.”

“The Vietnamese people are like a great river — destined to flow into the ocean of humanity, where freedom, democracy, and human rights await. Before we can overcome foreign aggression, we must overcome division, unite as one, and be willing — if necessary — to sacrifice everything for the next generation.”

“There is no other path. There is no alternative. Freedom and democracy are the only road to survival — the key to unlocking a prosperous future for generations to come.”

From sorrow to rebuilding. From legacy to duty. From remembrance to action.

That is the spirit of the 50th Black April Memorial Commemoration.

