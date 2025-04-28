TOGETHER IN MEMORY, TOGETHER IN FREEDOM: VIETNAMESE PEOPLE COMMEMORATES

50th Black April Memorial Commemoration in Washington DC 50th Black April - Never Forget

Black April 50: A legacy of sacrifice, a call to complete the journey for freedom and democracy in Vietnam.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the globe, Vietnamese diaspora communities are solemnly commemorating the 50th anniversary of Black April—April 30, 1975—a profoundly poignant and historic milestone in 2025. These solemn observances pay tribute to the courageous men and women who took up arms in the noble defense of freedom and democracy in South Vietnam. They likewise consecrate the memory of the more than half a million Vietnamese who perished in their desperate flight to liberty, vanishing into the vast seas or the dense jungles in the oppressive aftermath of war. Entire families were sundered; lives were extinguished in silence; dreams of freedom were carried away by the tides and lost to the wilderness.

In addition, these commemorations memorialize the more than 165,000 soldiers, officials, and civilians of the Republic of Vietnam who perished within the brutal confines of communist concentration camps. In the tragic aftermath of the war, more than 1.2 million South Vietnamese were incarcerated without charge or trial, imprisoned under the cruel fiction of "re-education." Their ordeal stands as an enduring indictment of tyranny—and a solemn testament to the indomitable spirit of a people who refused to betray their ideals, even at the cost of their own lives.

Yet these remembrances are not solely for the Vietnamese fallen. They also honor the sacrifice of American servicemen and women who fought, bled, and died on the distant battlefields of Vietnam in defense of liberty. Over 58,000 Americans gave their lives in the Vietnam War, and countless others bore wounds—both seen and unseen—that they carried for the rest of their days. Their valor, their solidarity, and their sacrifice are forever intertwined with the cause of South Vietnam and shall be eternally honored by its descendants.

In the heart of the United States, Washington, D.C., shall serve as a sacred stage for remembrance. At the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the Fall of Saigon will be solemnly commemorated through dignified tributes: heartfelt prayers for the departed, reverent wreath-laying ceremonies to honor their sacrifice, and the singing of stirring anthems that extol the valor and the noble camaraderie between South Vietnamese and American forces. In gathering thus, the living bear witness not only to mourning, but also to the enduring ideals of freedom and human dignity for which so many gave their lives.

Following this solemn ceremony, participants will embark on a symbolic procession toward the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. This march of remembrance shall be led by the standards of the nations that stood as steadfast allies of South Vietnam, alongside the enduring yellow flag with three red stripes—a powerful, unyielding emblem of freedom, democracy, and sovereign independence. This sacred flag embodies the undying spirit of a people in exile and the hope that animates their cause across generations.

“The Commemoration will take place at 10:00 AM on April 30 at the Lincoln Memorial. This solemn gathering honors the resilience of those who suffered, fled, and rebuilt their lives after the fall of Saigon. It serves as a powerful reminder of the cost of lost freedom and the enduring struggle for democracy in Vietnam. For younger generations, the commemoration acts as a bridge between past and present, reaffirming the timeless values of freedom, human rights, and the shared responsibility to defend them—across all times, places, and generations.”

The day’s commemorations shall culminate in a Freedom March along Constitution Avenue, proceeding with solemn purpose toward Lafayette Square and the sidewalk before the White House. This march stands as a living testament to the Vietnamese diaspora’s unwavering devotion to the unfinished journey toward freedom, human rights, and national dignity. Participants shall lift their voices in advocacy for the universal values of liberty, the establishment of free and fair elections, and the fostering of an open political discourse in Vietnam. Their efforts resound as a solemn promise to the martyrs of yesterday and a rallying call to the defenders of tomorrow: that one day, the Vietnamese people shall stand sovereign, free, and equal among the nations of the world—redeeming in full the sacrifices so nobly made in their name.

